Show title of the tab stack in the description pop-up
-
RadekPilich
Right now, when a tab stack has been renamed, the pop-up shows up "Tab stack with 13 tabs" instead of the title of the tab stack, i.e. "RADEK'S VIVALDI STACK".
TODO: Adjust the pop-up to show the title, maybe even include the number of tabs after it, i.e. RADEK'S VIVALDI STACK (13 tabs).
This is especially necessary when using minimized tab row in vertical layout:
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
This has been added in the meantime
-
RadekPilich
@heinzstr said in Show title of the tab stack in the description pop-up:
This has been added in the meantime
Not sure what you are seeing there, but it's the same old in my case
-
@RadekPilich Oh, sorry, you're right. It does work in the windows panel, but it does not work on the tab bar.