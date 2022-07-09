Create note from selection -> use highlighter links
Vivaldi just added the "link to highlight" feature. Feature request: When creating a note from selected text, store the link to highlight in the note instead (as is the case so far) just the link to the page.
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte It is already possible to do manually, but automatically would obviously be much better.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@WildEnte As always, as long as there's an option to not store the highlight.
Personally I find highlighted URLs are a mess, hard to read, and they do break and become useless when a site changes.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
On MacOS this feature is greyed out anyway—„Link zum markierten Text kopieren“, so I can’t test it.
Any updates on this one? I would love to see this feature. I think it definitely should be a settings option
@gguio with only 4 votes after 2 years, this doesn't seem to be the most important issue for the majority of people. But maybe the devs just haven't seen this, so I took the liberty to write an appropriate bug report / feature request: VB-109720
@WildEnte Thanks! Should have done that myself