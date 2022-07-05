@NightWolf967 I've had a look at the Web Data file you sent, I see nothing out of the ordinary, except it contains only one search engine (Google). When placed into a Vivaldi profile, it automatically adds Bing and DDG on launch and seems to work fine. If I do a "Reset to defaults" it restores the standard search engines as expected.

Hmm, I wonder if Sync is somehow messing things up. Have you re-enabled Sync? Try to do the "Reset Remote Data" procedure. It won't hurt your local install, it just deletes any data on the V servers and then you can sync back your local data.

Otherwise it might seem your profile is "corrupt" beyond repair for some reason. You might have to start over with a clean profile to fix this for good.

Another thing to try - but this will reset a lot of Vivaldi settings (but you won't lose Bookmarks/Logins etc):

Close Vivaldi as usual, then delete the full folder:

Local App Settings

in your profile folder.

Possibly leftovers from the old version is still left there and messing up in 5.3.