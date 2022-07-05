Duplicated search engines and address bar search not working
Recently I've been having this issue with the Vivaldi browser, where out of nowhere I cannot use the address bar to search anymore. It just doesn't do anything, and it only works if I type some complete URL address. I've noticed that when this happens, there's also a bug in the Settings -> Search:
As you can see on the image, it duplicated the Google search engine for some reason, and I cannot delete any of them, because they're all set to both Default, Image and Private searches. Sometimes the bug just kind of fixes itself when I restart my PC or the browser and this section of the Settings screen comes back to normal, but all of a sudden this happens again, and it's been really annoying. Can anyone help me with this?
@NightWolf967 "Restore Defaults" does not help?
@NightWolf967 Since only one search engine is listed, it is set as the default automatically.
Add Ecosia and set it as your default. Add DuckDuckGo and set it as your Private search engine. Then you should be able to delete the Google duplicates.
No, already tried that and it doesn't do anything.
If I try to add another search engine this happens:
The form where I would fill with the URL and that stuff just disappears.
@NightWolf967 Try:
- Find profile folder in menu Help > About.
- Close Vivaldi
- Go to profile folder in file explorer
- Delete file "Web Data"
- Start Vivaldi
This should brute-force reset your search engines.
(Also autofill data but not that important IMO)
Note: If you have Vivaldi Sync enabled, it might not work, then disable Sync before closing Vivaldi.
Will this reset the password auto-fill too?
@NightWolf967 No, not passwords.
I did what you suggested, but the search engines are still duplicated. I also logged out from the vivaldi sync before closing the browser.
You have any other suggestion?
@NightWolf967 No idea - that really should've nuked the search engines and reset to defaults for sure
OK try the same, except replace the file with this one:
https://wormhole.app/lPRjx#S9Q40-AkhbJx_L63Do2r_g
It's a zipped copy of the default Web Data file containing the default search engines and nothing more.
Another thing to try, open URL:
chrome://settings/searchEngines
See if you can delete the duplicates or change default there.
Also, if you can, send me a copy of your 'Web Data' file. It shouldn't contain any sensitive data now that you've deleted and reset it. You can use the service above.
I've just noticed something: if I open that URL in my browser, it kind of fixes the search engines for me, just by opening it. But if I close the browser and start it again, the search engine gets duplicated again. I've always deleted all the search engines and left only the Google one, but I've just tried to keep the default configuration, and when I restart the browser, the same thing happens: address bar search not working and at least one of the search engines gets duplicated.
Also, here's my Web data file with the bug:
https://wormhole.app/bQjyD#1ZB-FH_4WagicQ3aEMY5NA
@NightWolf967 I've had a look at the Web Data file you sent, I see nothing out of the ordinary, except it contains only one search engine (Google). When placed into a Vivaldi profile, it automatically adds Bing and DDG on launch and seems to work fine. If I do a "Reset to defaults" it restores the standard search engines as expected.
Hmm, I wonder if Sync is somehow messing things up. Have you re-enabled Sync? Try to do the "Reset Remote Data" procedure. It won't hurt your local install, it just deletes any data on the V servers and then you can sync back your local data.
Otherwise it might seem your profile is "corrupt" beyond repair for some reason. You might have to start over with a clean profile to fix this for good.
Another thing to try - but this will reset a lot of Vivaldi settings (but you won't lose Bookmarks/Logins etc):
Close Vivaldi as usual, then delete the full folder:
Local App Settings
in your profile folder.
Possibly leftovers from the old version is still left there and messing up in 5.3.
Unfortunately nothing of that worked :(. I will try a clean install to see if I have any success and will let you know.
@Pathduck Hey, so doing a clean install seems to have fixed the problem. I didn't have that problem again since I did it and I'm using only one search engine just like before. I guess you were right about the leftovers from older versions, since I had been just updating the browser for quite some time.
Also thank you very much for all your time and your help, I only thought about doing a clean install because of what you said about the leftovers.
Sorry to unearth such an old thread but it's been happening to me since updating to v6.6
The way it happens for me is if I use incognito mode and then try to search something with a non-incognito window after having closed the incognito window.
I also found a way I can fix it without deleting any data. ! When I open any webpage by typing its full domain name, let the browser load the page and then select and right click on any text and select "Search DuckDuckGo" (or whatever your default search engine is) the browser snaps out of it and everything is back to normal
I can replicate both the trigger and the fix 100% of the times.