Set a global feed update interval
Hello,
It would be nice to have a way to edit many feeds at the same time. Also maybe set a globally default value for new feeds.
I have around 100 feeds, all set to a daily interval. If, for example, i want to move 50 of them to a hourly interval i need to do it one by one. Would be nice to select those 50 and just change them all at once
Same here, I just set them all to the default 2 hours, but once a day would really suffice. Going through all of them one by one and hitting save on each (otherwise it will not set it for the current item) is very cumbersome... Upvote!
@mias31 It would be painless, if the export included the interval, then we could edit it in a text editor. OPML doesn’t support it I guess.