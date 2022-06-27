I've entered this under Mail, but it also pertains to Calendar.

I'm running W10 Pro, and use Thunderbird with the CardBook add-on, which also links to my Google Contacts. I do not like the Google involvement, but as my phone is an iOS model, I have to use it in absence of other apps and interfaces between them and my data.

In any event, I can export Contacts to a .csv file, but I cannot see a way of importing them to Vivaldi. I recall seeing something from a long while ago about the Vivaldi Import function supporting csv, but this appears not to be so now.

I understand that for reasons of integrity and privacy, Vivaldi will not be "interfacing" or "syncing" in any way with Google, and this is exactly what I want. However, it would be helpful for me to be able to dump "static" contact data in file form from Google and import it. I can then prune it down in Vivaldi, if need be.

To sum up; can I import a Contacts csv, whether from Tbird or elsewhere, and if so, how?