Importing Contacts from csv file
I've entered this under Mail, but it also pertains to Calendar.
I'm running W10 Pro, and use Thunderbird with the CardBook add-on, which also links to my Google Contacts. I do not like the Google involvement, but as my phone is an iOS model, I have to use it in absence of other apps and interfaces between them and my data.
In any event, I can export Contacts to a .csv file, but I cannot see a way of importing them to Vivaldi. I recall seeing something from a long while ago about the Vivaldi Import function supporting csv, but this appears not to be so now.
I understand that for reasons of integrity and privacy, Vivaldi will not be "interfacing" or "syncing" in any way with Google, and this is exactly what I want. However, it would be helpful for me to be able to dump "static" contact data in file form from Google and import it. I can then prune it down in Vivaldi, if need be.
To sum up; can I import a Contacts csv, whether from Tbird or elsewhere, and if so, how?
mib2berlin Soprano
@Mawkin
Hi, import is not possible at moment, the contacts in Vivaldi are not really far in development. The focus was on the mail client.
As Android user I use Google contacts too and if I connect the Vivaldi mail client to my Google mail address, via IMAP, I get all contacts synced in Vivaldi contacts.
These contacts are not synced with Vivaldi.net contacts, unfortunately.
When this happen I will kick Google`s last feature I use.
Hm, we can make a feature request.
EDIT: I don´t use the Gmail account at all, only for sync contacts.
@mib2berlin
Thanks for your answer. I think that I can see a way of handling this, at least for the time being.
larsen0815
A little late, but maybe this helps somebody (as this is the first Google result for "vivaldi import contacts from csv"). Just the basics:
- Close Vivaldi
- Make a backup of
c:\Users\jondoe\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Contacts
- Use DB Browser for SQLite to open that file
- Export "contacts" and "email_addresses" to CSV
- Notice "seq" number in "sqlite_sequence" table for "contacts" and "email_addresses"
- Add your data to those CSV files
- File > Import > Table from CSV file... > Advanced > Conflict strategy: Ignore or Replace, whatever you need
Initially, I wanted to import my Opera 12 contacts, but that would have meant to spend quite some time to write code to transform that format into CSV. I refrained from doing so as I didn't need the old contacts that badly