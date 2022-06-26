Currently, the functionality for aliases exists, as does the ability to establish a default sender (account). But there appears to be no way to establish which email address inside an account you wish to send from by default.

Alternatively, another way to accomplish this functionality, in part at least, is to enable the user to establish a different email address from their username for a particular account.

This is functionality in all other popular mail clients currently, so hopefully the use case can be appreciated as a common need.