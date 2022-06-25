I am switching from Google Chrome to Vivaldi, and I would love this issue to be fixed. This issue also occurs when I type text in the "Vivaldi Settings" search bar.

Description of issue

When I type text into the address bar, the text does not immediately appear on the address bar. The address bar is laggy.

Cause of issue

I've noticed that this issue occurs as a result of having too many bookmarks. I have over 10,000 bookmarks.

I've tested this with a new Vivaldi profile as listed on the "Vivaldi Help". In the new profile, text that I type appears on the address bar immediately, but as soon as I import my many bookmarks from Google Chrome, the address bar slows down.