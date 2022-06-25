Text typed in address bar appear very slow
I am switching from Google Chrome to Vivaldi, and I would love this issue to be fixed. This issue also occurs when I type text in the "Vivaldi Settings" search bar.
Description of issue
When I type text into the address bar, the text does not immediately appear on the address bar. The address bar is laggy.
Cause of issue
I've noticed that this issue occurs as a result of having too many bookmarks. I have over 10,000 bookmarks.
I've tested this with a new Vivaldi profile as listed on the "Vivaldi Help". In the new profile, text that I type appears on the address bar immediately, but as soon as I import my many bookmarks from Google Chrome, the address bar slows down.
@BenjiBoy Not sure if there is a "solution", but I suspect this is caused by Vivaldi searching bookmarks for Auto-complete.
Maybe you don't need that auto-complete feature, so could disable it?
Hi @TbGbe, thank you for your suggestion. I have already tried disabling "Address Field Drop-Down Menu" and "Address Auto-Complete" entirely, but it is still very slow. In Google Chrome, I have no issues.
Hey @TbGbe, I found the solution, but now I've encountered another issue. When I use an extension, it is not as responsive as in Google Chrome. It is laggy and unresponsive (takes a few seconds to respond) whenever I activate it and interact with the extension. Do you have any suggestions for me?
For those encountering the same issue:
The solution is to go to vivaldi://flags/ and disable the setting: Omnibox Bookmark Paths.
Source:
https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/ptmk6s/severe_lag_when_typing_in_address_bar/he7rgze/?context=3
mib2berlin
@BenjiBoy
Hi, is it happen on all extensions or a special one?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin it happens with all extensions, but there are several extensions where I experience the most lag. The time I experience the most lag/unresponsiveness is when I interact with the extensions after activating them. They take a few seconds to respond to my mouse hovering over a button as well as respond to a mouse click. I can also experience this lag in the extension's option's tab.
Cheers,
Ben
@BenjiBoy If the lag is when clicking the extension button (activating?) maybe you could try turning off animation ( Settings/Appearance - Window appearance ).
However, if it when using the extension options screen, that could be down to the specific extension OR interaction between extensions
Do you have any extensions which interact with the browser UI in ANY way? Vivaldi's UI is completely rewritten and different to Chrome/Chromium.
Hi @TbGbe. Thanks for your response.
For example, I use an extension that views bookmarks. It's UI is very laggy when I try to quickly open folders and view them. I do not experience any of this lag on Google Chrome.
There is another extension that I use that lags on its options screen. This lag is similar to the lag I experience on the first extension. When I click to open a drop down menu, it takes a few seconds to open as well as respond to my mouse hovering over an option.
I have no extensions that interact with the browser's UI that I know of.
Cause of laggy extensions (issue still not fixed)
This issue is caused by enabling Vivaldi sync for Extensions. I have "Reset Remote Data" on my old profile, and the most laggy extensions have stopped lagging after disabling Sync.
After having "Reset Remote Data", I have enabled sync on the new profile and I've begun to encounter this issue again: laggy and unresponsive extensions.
I have tested by disabling sync specifically for Extensions and the issue immediately disappeared.
Seems like this is an issue that Vivaldi needs to fix. I will send a bug report.
salim81991
@BenjiBoy that worked for me
thank you so much ️
I'm having the same problem and Omnibox Bookmark Paths doesn't appear on flags anymore, does anyone know any other way to fix this?