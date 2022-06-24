@gamerka There is a way to have clickable URLs in calendar events. Unfortunately it may not be suitable for all. If you select to view full event data, either via settings or using the selector buttons up in the right hand side of the toolbar, then the description text will be shown on screen and you can click the links. This does however mean that the events take up a lot of space which makes for a poor experience in many cases.

We do not handle these invite events with a lot of text and links well and need to improve on it. Can not promise anything on when that will happen sadly.

Thank you very much for trying out Vivaldi Calendar and taking the time to report your problems, much appreciated.

Kv. Eggert