How to open an event and click a URL in description?
Hi!
Second time trying using Vivaldi Calendar, second time getting frustrated in the lack of basic functionality or the lack of good usage manual.
My everyday use of calendar is 1) see a notification about an event 2) click on google meet or zoom link in description.
Notifications also not working for me, but this is a lesser problem, but what about opening an event and clicking a URL?
It there a way to do it?
Vivaldi help focuses only on calendar view and event editing.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@gamerka There is a way to have clickable URLs in calendar events. Unfortunately it may not be suitable for all. If you select to view full event data, either via settings or using the selector buttons up in the right hand side of the toolbar, then the description text will be shown on screen and you can click the links. This does however mean that the events take up a lot of space which makes for a poor experience in many cases.
We do not handle these invite events with a lot of text and links well and need to improve on it. Can not promise anything on when that will happen sadly.
Thank you very much for trying out Vivaldi Calendar and taking the time to report your problems, much appreciated.
Kv. Eggert
Would it be possible to autodetect the first link in the description and show it as a link icon in the calendar view? This would make it faster and easier than clicking the event, scrolling the description, copying the text, opening a new tab and then pasting and opening it there.
Hey,
I'm not sure how the calendar sync works under the hood, but at least for Google's calendar the API does return properties
hangoutLinkand
htmlLink, which contain, respectively, a direct URL to a Hangout meeting (a Google Meet meeting probably nowadays, seems even Google isn't up to date with their communication services) and a direct URL to the event in the Calendar web app. Would it be possible to implement it somehow? Source: https://developers.google.com/calendar/api/v3/reference/events?authuser=1#resource
rkfoster485
Bumping this request. Launching a conf link is the most important interaction with an invite. Could you regex links in the invite to identify common conf services, like Zoom or Meet, and present a Join button at the top level, even without clicking in to the meeting details? It could also be offered in the OS notification dialog.