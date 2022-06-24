Separate window for mail
It took me a while to figure out what "mail is in another window" means and I'm sad.
I'm a tabaholic. I wish I could move the mail tab to another window, but it doesn't work.
So, fine I try to reserve a window for mail. But if I click a web link in email, it opens in a tab next to the mail tab. Fine I should then close that other tab. But, I don't. Then I have 20 tabs open in the window where my mail client is meant to be.
Can we have mail have it's own window? Or failing that, can we have open every other tab in a new window?
Aaron Translator
@cheyrn
tab-aholic
This would be the reason to recommend vivaldi as a mail-only app to someone who is unwilling to switch browsers.
There are mostly weak free mail apps out there, in my eyes this would be a big plus.
Pesala Ambassador
@broken666 Settings, Keyboard, Window, and set a shortcut for Mail. If the current window does not contain the mail tab, a dialog will lead you to the mail tab in the default window.
The mail client can only be used from the default window (the first window opened).