It took me a while to figure out what "mail is in another window" means and I'm sad.

I'm a tabaholic. I wish I could move the mail tab to another window, but it doesn't work.

So, fine I try to reserve a window for mail. But if I click a web link in email, it opens in a tab next to the mail tab. Fine I should then close that other tab. But, I don't. Then I have 20 tabs open in the window where my mail client is meant to be.

Can we have mail have it's own window? Or failing that, can we have open every other tab in a new window?