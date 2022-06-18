Solved Stop open new window to Google Drive
How can I prevent Vivaldi to open a new window each time I go to Google Drive (I just want it as a new tab)
@DoctorG Solved!! The "problem" was just an Extension called "Editor for Docs, Sheets & Slides" for Google, which I thoght it could be useful regardless I already have Extensions for Docs, Sheeds and Slides, each. That thing doesn't help at all! I just uninstalled it and now I can open Drive in a new tab, as normally should. Thank you, DoctorG!
@Allekz And how do you open Google Drive?
@DoctorG By clicking a bookmark and/or by the google account menu (clicking the Drive ikon)
@Allekz This URL works for me:
https://accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin?service=wise&passive=true&continue=http%3A%2F%2Fdrive.google.com%2F%3Futm_source%3Den&utm_medium=button&utm_campaign=web&utm_content=gotodrive&usp=gtd<mpl=drive
@DoctorG It works to me too, it leads to Google Drive but in another Vivladi wondow
Maybe this trouble is related to "open this web site as a desktop app" feature, which I tryied once in another site, like whatsapp. But I don't remember have tried with Drive. It's strange. It doesn't happen with Google Mail or Calendar, just Drive. And when I click any item in Drive (in the new window), like a spread sheed, then it goes back to the previous Vivladi window and opne a new tab with the spread sheed.
@Allekz Please open vivaldi://apps and check if you have a desktop app for G...Drive installed. If yes, remove by hover and remove it by context menu.
JonathanKnipe
@Allekz This worked for me. Thank you.
