Can't connect to iCloud calendar
Hey guys,
I can't seem to connect to my calendar although I followed the tutorials to connect to CalDAV via URL: https://p35-caldav.icloud.com/.../calendars/...
Anyone figured it out?
@stevencornelis said in Can't connect to iCloud calendar:
Hey guys,
I can't seem to connect to my calendar although I followed the tutorials to connect to CalDAV via URL: https://p35-caldav.icloud.com/.../calendars/...
Anyone figured it out?
Nobody?
@stevencornelis said in Can't connect to iCloud calendar:
Hey guys,
I can't seem to connect to my calendar although I followed the tutorials to connect to CalDAV via URL: https://p35-caldav.icloud.com/.../calendars/...
Anyone figured it out?
Which tutorials? It’ll be hard to help you if we don’t even know what you did, and thus, where something may have gone wrong.
@AltCode
I followed this one and the one about thunderbird
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/58103/how-to-add-icloud-caldav?_=1655760125704
@stevencornelis So if I understood correctly, you downloaded thunderbird and those two extensions to get the CalDAV URLs, correct?
If you did that, what password did you use when adding the calendar to Vivaldi? Was it your own password, or an app-specific password? Adding an iCloud Calendar requires the use of an app-specific password as well.
I used an app specific password. The link states that it is not an CalDav service
@stevencornelis Sorry for the late reply, I do not follow the forums regularly enough.
Connecting to iCloud should work, I have tested it a number of times successfully, but the process of getting the correct URL is painful. We want to make it better, and since the extensions for Thunderbird mentioned before in the thread can do it we surely can also.
I have documented the process I have followed and has worked for me. You can access that here, https://www.dropbox.com/s/8s4d9wymrbgsd93/Add_iCloud_account.pdf?dl=0
Hope this helps. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your troubles.
Kv. Eggert
@eggert Oh, I had no idea Vivaldi could detect multiple calendars from a single iCloud calendar account now. That's good to know.
Though there's one small mistake on the guide. Between
caldavand
icloud, there should be a dot, not a dash, so you should have
https://pXX-caldav.icloud.com/PSID/calendarsinstead.
@AltCode Thanks for the heads up. In case someone will try to follow it I have updated the document with that correction.
@eggert Thanks, it works Awesome!
I would also like to use mail but still get an error (Error: Unexpected char at position 492). Can I do something about it?
@stevencornelis Good to hear that it worked for you.
The email issue sounds like a problem with parsing mail(s). I don't know the inner working of mail that well, it might be better for you to start a separate thread for that in Mail topic, https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/191/vivaldi-mail, or create an issue in our bug tracker, https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
moodyriffi
@eggert Hi I did all the steps and it seemed to work but when I try the input my username and password it says "authentication failed check username and password", any ideas?
@moodyriffi My guess is you didn't input an app-specific password. In case you don't know how to get one, you can learn how to do that here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/102654
In any case, you didn't have to follow that old guide; Vivaldi is has been able to auto detect the iCloud calendar CalDAV link on its own since version 6.5.
For anyone in the future that stumbles into this thread, you're better off following the instructions from this help page: https://help.vivaldi.com/calendar/calendar-get-started/add-and-manage-calendar-accounts/#iCloud_calendar