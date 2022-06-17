@stevencornelis Sorry for the late reply, I do not follow the forums regularly enough.

Connecting to iCloud should work, I have tested it a number of times successfully, but the process of getting the correct URL is painful. We want to make it better, and since the extensions for Thunderbird mentioned before in the thread can do it we surely can also.

I have documented the process I have followed and has worked for me. You can access that here, https://www.dropbox.com/s/8s4d9wymrbgsd93/Add_iCloud_account.pdf?dl=0

Hope this helps. Thank you very much for taking the time to share your troubles.

Kv. Eggert