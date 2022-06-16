why? what's happened?: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
-
06:48:20.157 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 2ms.
06:48:20.158 info [Mail - detail-view, fetch-message] no listEntry
06:48:20.211 info [Mail - filter, store] initListEntries took 16ms.
09:27:18.950 error [Mail - @] IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
-
@vShvedPro Probably invalid smtp configuration or a firewall issue or problems with antiviruses blocking email connections.
Can also be interference from an extension, TCP/IP stack error, failure to update certificates, server capacity problems (causing the server not to reply) etc.
A lot more would have to be known to diagnose this exactly. The first thing I would suspect is something on your machine closing the connection (AV or firewall or anti-malware activity). Next thing I would suspect is an obsolete certificate database. (failure to update certificates)
-
Mail worked with the current settings and now it sometimes works, sometimes it doesn't. Antivirus, vpn and firewalls are off. Specify where, how and with what it is necessary to update the certificates?
PS translate.google.ru
-
@vShvedPro What kind of system are you on?
-
@Ayespy said in why? what's happened?: IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!:
What kind of system are you on?
w10x64
-
-
Thanks for the quest. Something to do for the week)
-
I had the same problem and it drove me mad, since I had configured "display error message" to display in the mail settings. this lead to a distinct dynamic in the mail tree display.
The error message disappeared, when I removed my probably misconfigured mail filters.
I still want to have the filters and wil try to configure them again. I am about to move from Opera 12 mail.
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
edwardp Ambassador
I see this same error all the time with the Yahoo and AOL IMAP servers. It is on their side, not with Vivaldi.
-
-
@edwardp what saying makes sense but I respectfully disagree since I have this issue also but only in a certain folder and after about 6 emails, the email provider website works fine and so does Thunderbird but I will keep looking.
Removing the account and readding it seemed to fix the issue, also want to mention I restarted the browser between removing and adding the account, I will update if the issue comes back.
-
In some other thread a problem with folder subscription was noted. If sth like this happens again, it might be worthwhile to unsubscribe and resubscribe IMAP folders instead (or, if it doesn't work before) removing and readding the entire account.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@loudermp This has since been determined to be an issue with the Vivaldi Mail client, not the remote server.
My observations on the issue, were based on...my observations, which may or may not have been the same as someone else.
-
Sorry @edwardp from the post I felt the issue was fairly old but I was unaware a bug was created. thanks.
-
The error
IMAP connection encountered an error! Error: Socket closed unexpectedly!
never prevented mail fetching here and always wished to be able to filter out from logs...