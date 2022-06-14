Don't miss our Vivaldi Mail 1.0 livestream: June 23rd
Team_Vivaldi
Join Vivaldi on YouTube Live for a special livestream event to mark the launch of Vivaldi Mail 1.0.
Click here to see the full blog post
the 23rd of June at 17:00 UTC
!
And don't forget to start by explaining how folders in email are the root of all evil to motivate why Vivaldi mail works the way it does! https://wildente.vivaldi.net/e-mail-folders-and-whats-wrong-with-them/
Thot
Wonderful, Wunderbar.
who watched the live?
I'm so sleepy. I fell asleep before it started
@Aaron It's not until next week.
misremembered
Pointed out, marked in red on the calendar, deleted all the to-dos of this day, shared the event.
ingolftopf
Will it be streamed from the USA tomorrow at 17:00 UTC?
Do I see it right, not from 'Jitsi Meet' to YouTube?
This would be technically easy to do.
If you share the 'Jitsi Meet' link, not everyone who is interested must then have to use YouTube.
-
Already tomorrow!!!
Do you all have your questions ready?
@ingolftopf Yes, it'll be streamed from the US and indeed at 17:00 UTC. You can check your local time here.
Join us in less than an hour on: https://youtu.be/NKXLitklvnY.
-
@jane-n Too sleepy……
11 people are waiting……
stardepp
I am still waiting full of curiosity, can not wait
@stardepp
I'm too sleepy to open my eyes
@Aaron, even if you do sleep through it, you can always watch it later.
@jane-n , like me, I can't see it at the hour, but somewhat later. The only lack is that I can't participate in the chat.
So, how did you like the live stream?
Did you learn anything new?