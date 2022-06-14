-
Is message 'Importance' a generic email feature, or per-system (Outlook, Gmail etc.)?
If generic, can we be have the option to to set it in Vivaldi mail?
You can add flags, like, the red one. Would it help to solve your problem?
I think Shoham means the "X-Priority"/"Importance"/"X-MSMail-Priority" message header, indicating how important the message is to the sender.
Typically mail clients mark high importance/priority messages with a red exclamation mark.
It doesn't seem to be an official standard, but is commonly implemented.
@rromanov
Only if the flag arrives at the recipient's end. That's what I'm talking about.
@Shoham why would anyone ever mark an email anything else than high priority? Personal opinion, a totally useless function. Either I read my emails and act on them or I don't. If Action is required now, write Urgent in the subject field or just give me a call
@WildEnte
You prefer to write Urgent in subject
I prefer to send a red Importance tag
@Shoham said in Mark Importance:
a red Importance tag
Here you go!
@TbGbe
Lovely
How beautiful it is
Set the Priority of a mail is useful and should be added.