Solved Unable to delete e-mail account
Maxmaksimow
In vivaldi mail, it is not possible to delete an e-mail account from the settings level. under the account there is the information "deleting". but it's still there.
Woo Hoo. This update fixed my mail issues @gmg - Thanks to everyone who worked on this.
mib2berlin
@Maxmaksimow
Hi, I am sorry for the simple question but do you restart Vivaldi after delete the account?
Cheers, mib
First, I added a gmail account. It didn't show up in settings, and it didn't show up in Mail panel. But is was in the Mail Status popup.
Then, it appeared in the settings but not in Mail panel. So, I decided to delete it and add again. I pressed minus button and now I have "Deleting..." status forever. Browser restart didn't help.
Browser 5.3.2679.51
Hello,
Same issue with Infomaniak mail (I not sure it would be related to the provider).
I've setup the mail settings, the mail tab was empty, and then I've seen this error in one of Vivaldi's windows.
It seems to be a profile issue, I've tried with a fresh install of Vivaldi in a VM and it worked. Any idea of the origin ? I don't really want to reset my profile.
I set up gmail account on Vivaldi mail but it seems not to work, the error "TypeError Cannot assign to read only propery '1' of string 'Flags' occurs. I can not delete the email account from my Vivaldi setttings, when I click - button on the configuration menu.
I want to stop the error to show anyway so are there any way to totally clear my email settings on Vivaldi?
DoctorG Ambassador
@kobayu We have already a internal bug report:
VB-89862 "TypeError Cannot assign to read only property '1' of string 'Flags'"
@DoctorG Thank you for your reply. I would try again when it might be fixed.
I also have this issue. I just enabled the mail feature in my existing profile, added two different gmail oauth accounts which added successfully but no mail ever shows up and I see the error on the bottom bar:
Mail client startup failed. Error: TypeError Cannot assign to read only property '1' of string 'Flags'
I have restarted the browser and continue to get the same result. I also do not want to install a "fresh" profile but I would like to use the mail client.
gmg Vivaldi Team
Edit: we've found the issue causing this and working on a fix for the next update
Hi
I believe it should be enough to re-index your db as described here.
Could you all try that for me?
Solution: Re-index your db
Both of these above errors (error #1 and #2) can be fixed by deleting the database so that the message headers are re-fetched and everything re-indexed
(Warning: You will lose POP3 messages or any message that has already been deleted from the server, along with local drafts and outbox messages)
- Open your profile directory (You can find the location of the profile directory by going to vivaldi:about and see Profile Path)
- Close Vivaldi
- Find folder “Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/IndexedDB” and delete it .
- Open Vivaldi
- Once you open Vivaldi again, it will start fetching all the mails again (Note: it won’t need to re-download the content since that’s still stored under your Profile Path/Default/Mail folder)
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-advanced/troubleshooting-and-debugging-vivaldi-mail/#Fix_for_a_couple_of_known_errors_re-index
@gmg I performed those steps and still have the same error when I open mail.
@gmg Hello,
It worked for me :
- Close Vivaldi
- Delete the indicated folder
- Restart Vivaldi
- Delete the "Deleting..." stuck account : success
- Setup the account : success, the mail tab opened
Thanks !
So I guess I will try deleting the accounts, following the procedure and then re-adding them.
-
@gmg - Now I am stuck with the "deleting accounts" problem.
Curiously the IndexedDB directory did not get recreated after I removed it. I also didn't see anything that looked mail related in it.
gmg Vivaldi Team
We've found the issue that was cauings this now. Working on a fix.
Question @etrice did a new one not get made on restart?
@gmg It finally did get created after I logged into a website.
Maybe related: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76451/cannot-delete-mail-account
They also found a fix and a workaround https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76448/mail-client-start-failed-error-typeerror-gmail/4?_=1654921115305
They found a bug that prevents deleting accounts. See here for a workaround
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76448/mail-client-start-failed-error-typeerror-gmail/4?_=1654921115305
You are deleting the account - Did you not like the mail client (if so, can you say why?) or do you have other reasons?
-
I am deleting an account because I was not able to properly add it. Got no opinion on the Mail as I was unable to try it yet
-
@rromanov ah. if you manage to properly delete the account and decide to try again and it doesn't work again, it would be interesting to hear what you see to narrow down that issue too. Or otherwise if you have set it up and have some questions, of course.