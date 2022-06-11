Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools
Since upgrading to 5.3 many keyboard shortcuts no longer work for me when I have the Developer tools open (and docked, to the bottom of the window) and keyboard focus in in the dev tools.
Shortcuts that do not have a special mapping for dev tools used to work as usual. For instance, I could use Ctrl+PgDn to switch to the next tab or Ctrl+Shift+I to close the dev tools.
This no longer works for me. Specific dev tools shortcuts seem to work, so Ctrl+L still clears the console etc.
Has anyone else seen this problem, or is it just me?
@A11yCat Yes, confirmed bug, I reported it in April:
(VB-88654) Developer Tools blocks input for Vivaldi hotkeys when focused
@Pathduck
Thank you! (I was sure it worked for me with 5.2, but my memory is merely a rough guide to events these days.)
@A11yCat said in Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools:
I was sure it worked for me with 5.2
I'm sure it did
I reported it while testing 5.3 Snapshots
r3volution11
I reported this almost a week ago now too. I hope they figure it out soon as it's making my development work a lot less productive and a lot more annoying.
r3volution11
Any updates on this one? There's been a lot of Vivaldi updates and no sign of a fix yet. Not being able to use keyboard shortcuts while developer tools are open is a royal pain in the you-know-what.
The confirmation email I received from Vivaldi said, "We're a small team, so please bear in mind that (depending on the complexity) it may take a while for the fix to get into our Stable version."
As this is an annoyance rather than a critical error, I suppose it won't have a high priority. I'm sure Vivaldi will fix it as soon as they can.
neanderslob
I'm giving Vivaldi a shot as my primary browser and I've noticed a quirk that is bugging me. When I inspect an html element (Ctrl+Shift+I) and make some css modifications, it seems that I cannot use the standard browser shortcuts (Ctrl+Tab, Ctrl+T, etc) until I click out of the inspection panel back into the webpage. This isn't to say that all shortcuts are disabled, I can use inspection-specific shortcuts but no standard browser shortcuts. Is there a shortcut to shift focus from the inspection panel?
@neanderslob Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, known bug, reported many times already.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76487/some-keyboard-shortcuts-stopped-working-i-developer-tools
@Pathduck said in Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools:
VB-88654
Confirmed, but no dev assigned.
Waiting for Godot…
neanderslob
@Pathduck Thanks so much for the welcome! Glad to know I'm not the only one with the issue; apologies for the duplicate post.
@neanderslob said in Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools:
Glad to know I'm not the only one with the issue
Vivaldi users who work in web development suffer from some nasty bugs with Developer Tools. And i am one of them.
I always try to ping developers to fix some bugs, but my influence is not high.
@DoctorG said in Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools:
Waiting for Godot…
eslebecydonia
Facing this issue too, as a dev it's tremendously disrupting. Hope it gets fixed soon. Has no dev been assigned yet?
ps. Why the hell is this post being flagged as spam when trying to publish it?!
@eslebecydonia said in Some keyboard shortcuts stopped working i Developer Tools:
Hope it gets fixed soon. Has no dev been assigned yet?
No dev was assigned. I try to ping someone from dev team.
Keep in mind that most of the dev team is on summer
vacancyvacation.
ps. Why the hell is this post being flagged as spam when trying to publish it?!
A dumb spam filter. We have to live with this.
Just wanted to point out the irony in the difficulty to get a dev assigned to the ticket to get the developer tools fixed.
@kez1304 Have you ever tried to contact a dev or do you want to tease testers like me?
So...nearly 2 years and this has yet to be fixed...?