Since upgrading to 5.3 many keyboard shortcuts no longer work for me when I have the Developer tools open (and docked, to the bottom of the window) and keyboard focus in in the dev tools.

Shortcuts that do not have a special mapping for dev tools used to work as usual. For instance, I could use Ctrl+PgDn to switch to the next tab or Ctrl+Shift+I to close the dev tools.

This no longer works for me. Specific dev tools shortcuts seem to work, so Ctrl+L still clears the console etc.

Has anyone else seen this problem, or is it just me?