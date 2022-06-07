Allowing plugins for Vivaldi Android
TejasGarhewal
Hello, I recently left a review on the Play Store which involved a request for the feature to allow browser plugins for Vivaldi Android, and was told to post here instead.
Following was my review:
I was using Vivaldi on desktop and wanted to use it in my mobile as well, and am pretty satisfied with the experience so far. One thing I would like however is for Vivaldi Android to add extension support so that things like Return YouTube Dislikes can work. I only know of 2 Android browsers(kiwi and Yandex) that provide this functionality, and it would be amazing if Vivaldi Android did as well 🙂
Is it possible to add plugins/extensions to Vivaldi, like kiwi and Yandex do? If so, can the developers please consider it? Thank you in advance
I guess it's no problem technically, 'cause kiwi browser is open source. However there are few people vote for your post, sadly.
@TejasGarhewal There has been a post covering your request. Take a look at this and vote it.
mib2berlin
@TejasGarhewal @coldbilly
Hi, one user thought the same 4 years ago.
Please vote for the existing request, it is one of the highest voted feature requests on the forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions?_=1654648792479
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I wonder why it has been requested 4years ago but not be taken into practice yet.LOL
TejasGarhewal
Thank you for the replies, everyone
I supppose I should've searched for
extensionrather than
plugin
I'l go and upvote that post now, feel free to mark this thread as solved/closed/duplicate, if you do that around here(sorry, first time user)
mib2berlin
@TejasGarhewal
No problem and welcome to the forum and Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
I agree, extension support for Android Vivaldi is very necessary.