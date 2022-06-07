Hello, I recently left a review on the Play Store which involved a request for the feature to allow browser plugins for Vivaldi Android, and was told to post here instead.

Following was my review:

I was using Vivaldi on desktop and wanted to use it in my mobile as well, and am pretty satisfied with the experience so far. One thing I would like however is for Vivaldi Android to add extension support so that things like Return YouTube Dislikes can work. I only know of 2 Android browsers(kiwi and Yandex) that provide this functionality, and it would be amazing if Vivaldi Android did as well 🙂

Is it possible to add plugins/extensions to Vivaldi, like kiwi and Yandex do? If so, can the developers please consider it? Thank you in advance