I'm having the problem that the shortcuts command-v paste, command-c copy, and command-x cut have stopped working in the DevTools Console and DevTools Sources editor.

(Further compounded by another issue -- in the DevTools Sources editor, the secondary-click context menu is also not showing "Paste" as an option unless text is already selected. So instead of pressing command-v as usual, I have to 1. type an extra character at the insertion point 2. select it 3. right-click 4. click Paste.)

In in-page items like the textarea element I'm entering this reply in, however, the shortcuts seem to work, so far.