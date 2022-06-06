Cannot copy paste in dev tools
Hi, I am a developer and I use Chromium's Dev Tools. There in console cannot copy-paste any more in last days.
Repro
- Do: Open the google.com
- Do: Press F12
- Do: Open the Console
- Do: Type the word
console
- Do: Press Cmd-x
- Expected: Cut the word
console
- Observer: Nothing was done, the clipboard is still empty
- Do: Copy a text from another app
- Do: Go to dev tools console
- Do: Press Cmd-v
- Expected: The text should be pasted
- Observer: Nothing was done
I've got this same issue. Started happening with the last update.
I have tried to use the 2 older versions but still got have the issue. But I believe that this started with
5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)version.
danielgardnerwork
Keyboard shortcuts for cut/copy/paste don't work for me in any section of the dev tools. I can still get it to work if I highlight and then use Edit -> Cut/Copy/Paste
Seems to be just those commands as other keyboard shortcuts under Edit (cmd+A, cmd+F, etc) work.
Has someone already reported this as a bug?
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Same issue here, was looking for a solution for a while. Going to downgrade to the previous version until this is fixed, super irritating as it breaks my flow.
@scpio said in Cannot copy paste in dev tools:
Same issue here, was looking for a solution for a while. Going to downgrade to the previous version until this is fixed, super irritating as it breaks my flow.
FYI: This bug is not present in 5.2.2623.48 (checked on MacOS)
Previous versions are available here: https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=mac
@danielgardnerwork reported
I'm having the problem that the shortcuts command-v paste, command-c copy, and command-x cut have stopped working in the DevTools Console and DevTools Sources editor.
(Further compounded by another issue -- in the DevTools Sources editor, the secondary-click context menu is also not showing "Paste" as an option unless text is already selected. So instead of pressing command-v as usual, I have to 1. type an extra character at the insertion point 2. select it 3. right-click 4. click Paste.)
In in-page items like the textarea element I'm entering this reply in, however, the shortcuts seem to work, so far.
ldexterldesign
ldexterldesign
Please fix ASAP
I suspect developers will be going crazy about this shortly
Regards
@ldexterldesign
Ah, missed that, thanks.
@danielgardnerwork I searched the bug tracker and found VB-89842. I have confirmed the bug.
Has someone already reported this as a bug?
sedrossetti Ambassador
Something weird I found about this bug is that if you open the Edit menu, and then push Cmd + C or Cmd + V, it works as expected.
FYI, the developers are looking into these new/recent devtools issues on Mac.
ldexterldesign
Also, as soon as I click into (i.e. focus) Developer Tools panel the keyboard shortcut (i.e. shift + cmd + i) becomes utterly useless
This MUST be fixed too
Inability to toggle Developer Tools with keyboard - regardless of whatever else may be stealing focus, which I've simply lost patience with ever being dealt with (my biggest gripe with Vivaldi ) - is unacceptable
Regards
@xyzzy are we able to subscribe to updates regarding that issue? Or how will we know if a fix is released for this or there are any updates concerning it?
Am currently using a previous build of Vivaldi right now, but am eager to get back to the current version as this older build has some other (less annoying) bugs too.
Or will you keep this thread updated yourself and there's no other way for us to know the progress on a fix?
Thanks.
-
Got the same problem as well. Slows the development down as hell
Facing the same issue:
5.3.2679.55 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
whatisjasongoldstein
Came to report this as well. It's not just copy/paste but all keyboard shortcuts: cmd+w, cmd+t, ctrl+tab, etc.