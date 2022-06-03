Hello,

For some unknown reasons the picture-in-picture window is somewhere not visible on my screen. I can see it if I hover on the taskbar and it displays well the content.

Trying with another profile makes the pip window show up at the default location and is therefore visible.

I tried moving it with WIN+Shift+left/right but no luck with that.

Is there a way to reset the position of the pip window or simply move it with shortcuts?

Thanks for the help!

Edit:

Here's Vivaldi infos just in case.

5.3.2679.30 (Official Build) (64-bit)