Solved PiP window out of screen
-
Hello,
For some unknown reasons the picture-in-picture window is somewhere not visible on my screen. I can see it if I hover on the taskbar and it displays well the content.
Trying with another profile makes the pip window show up at the default location and is therefore visible.
I tried moving it with WIN+Shift+left/right but no luck with that.
Is there a way to reset the position of the pip window or simply move it with shortcuts?
Thanks for the help!
Edit:
Here's Vivaldi infos just in case.
5.3.2679.30 (Official Build) (64-bit)
-
So the window was indeed offscreen (in my case to the left of my left-most monitor).
I managed to find a way to bring it back to screen with another method than the WIN+SHIFT+arrows that doesn't work.
In case someone needs it too:
- Shift right click on the icon of the PiP window in the taskbar
- Select "Move" (you'll see your cursor go to where the window is, so for me it went to the left edge)
- While the mouse cursor is still in "move" mode, simply use the arrows to move it
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MrCraftCod Restarting Vivaldi should fix it.
-
MrCraftCod
Restarting Vivaldi, even after a windows restart still makes it pop somewhere not visible.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MrCraftCod I notice that recent versions now remember the user defined size and position of the PiP window, so restarting does not reset it to the default.
Have you disconnected a monitor or changed Window scaling recently?
-
@Pesala That's the weird part, I changed nothing regarding the monitors configuration or scaling.
Had windows updates though.
-
So the window was indeed offscreen (in my case to the left of my left-most monitor).
I managed to find a way to bring it back to screen with another method than the WIN+SHIFT+arrows that doesn't work.
In case someone needs it too:
- Shift right click on the icon of the PiP window in the taskbar
- Select "Move" (you'll see your cursor go to where the window is, so for me it went to the left edge)
- While the mouse cursor is still in "move" mode, simply use the arrows to move it
-
-
-
For those who experience the same issue on macOS, here's how to fix it:
- close Vivaldi
- go to
~/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
- open the file called
Preferences, it's where settings are stored in JSON format
- find
pip_placementkey, adjust
leftand
top
- save the file, close it
- open Vivaldi: the PiP window placement should be fixed now
-
@ch1p Thanks for the tip. Found it in "Preferences" file (Windows version). But these numbers come back to defaults upon opening the browser
-
@MrCraftCod Danm god, you saved me. Thanks a lot!
-
@MrCraftCod My daughter hide this pip window and i spend a couple of hours to find the solution. And it is great that i find the solution only on vivaldi forum)
-
Because none of the methods mentioned above worked for me, here is another that just did the trick: I disabled the feature in settings ("Picture-in-Picture button on videos"), restarted Vivaldi, enabled it again, restarted a second time, and then the PiP window was back in its default position.
-
@ch1p Thank You. You saved me.
-
On MacOS Ventura 13 .1 none of the above worked. But I found a simple solution.
- Lower resolution until you see PiP on the screen
- move the screen to the desired position
- return the resolution back to the original.
-
@MrCraftCod Thanks for that tip!
-
daniel.melendrez
@MrCraftCod thanks you for posting your solution. Worked great for me! I had been pulling my hair for several months
-
I created this command that does it for you on MacOS, remember to close vivaldi before running it:
json -I -f ~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/Default/Preferences -e 'this.vivaldi .pip_placement.top=0' -e 'this.vivaldi.pip_placement.left=0'
here it is with an alias so you can just run the command as pipreset
alias pipreset="json -I -f ~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/Default/Preferences -e 'this.vivaldi .pip_placement.top=0' -e 'this.vivaldi.pip_placement.left=0'"
-
@bokker thanks for the alias.
a small reminder for all: you need to use node and install an external package called "json" globally for this to work. The
jsoncommand is not available by default.
npm install -g json
-
ChrisJacobsz
@MrCraftCod said in PiP window out of screen:
So the window was indeed offscreen (in my case to the left of my left-most monitor).
I managed to find a way to bring it back to screen with another method than the WIN+SHIFT+arrows that doesn't work.
In case someone needs it too:
- Shift right click on the icon of the PiP window in the taskbar
- Select "Move" (you'll see your cursor go to where the window is, so for me it went to the left edge)
- While the mouse cursor is still in "move" mode, simply use the arrows to move it
This works, had this issue since I connected a second screen but not using it all the time, issue is resolved thanks!