@Rhyagelle You must have set it at some point, it does not set itself

Go to vivaldi://flags .

And flags you've changed will be at the top of the page. Set them back to Default.

Would changing a GPU cause it? Because I did that this morning before updating the browser.

Thanks, I'll do that now and check. Hopefully it works!

EDIT

Okay, so I tried the above method but there was only disable or enable. I did make it swap and reboot, but no change. I then tried to reset ALL of them to default and relaunched, but still no sound. I then tried a new profile entirely with clean settings, still no sound.

Just now finished reinstalling Vivaldi completely, no sync from profile, on the latest update. Still no sound.

New ABOUT:

Vivaldi 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision cbd5b1203ac1b0b8da3d45904041afec3a888194

OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.675)

JavaScript V8 10.2.154.4

User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/102.0.5005.72 Safari/537.36

Command Line "C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Executable Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

Profile Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default

I'll try updating Windows next...