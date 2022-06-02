Updated [no sound]
Hello,
Just updated my Vivaldi and now sound doesn't work ONLY within the browser. Everything else on my system is working. When I opened up the Volume Mixer, Vivaldi doesn't even appear in there! I've never had this issue before and is the first issue I have had with Vivaldi since swapping to it...so I guess that's pretty amazing. lol
Any idea how I can fix it?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Rhyagelle Hi - do you get the sound playing icon on tabs when they should be playing audio?
Check Settings > Privacy that Sound is allowed.
Check Settings > Tabs that Mute Tab Audio is set to "Play All Audio"
Search settings for "mute" setting that you've not accidentally hit the mute hotkey (default is no hotkey)
Please post your version and OS information from Help > About.
Test in a clean profile and go through the general troubleshooting steps:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Hello,
Yes, I see the volume icon on tabs that audio is playing. I checked and all sound is allowed / not blocked in settings.
Here is the information:
Vivaldi 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision cbd5b1203ac1b0b8da3d45904041afec3a888194
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.675)
JavaScript V8 10.2.154.4
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/102.0.5005.72 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\X\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --ignore-gpu-blocklist --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\X\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\X\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
EDIT
I'll test the troubleshooting now.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Rhyagelle said in Updated [no sound]:
--ignore-gpu-blocklist
It's a wild guess, but you've set this experimental flag. Try setting it back to default as well as any other flags you've set.
@Pathduck said in Updated [no sound]:
@Rhyagelle said in Updated [no sound]:
--ignore-gpu-blocklist
It's a wild guess, but you've set this experimental flag. Try setting it back to default as well as any other flags you've set.
I didn't change anything myself, just updated the browser . Might I ask how I reset it to default?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@Rhyagelle You must have set it at some point, it does not set itself
Go to
vivaldi://flags.
And flags you've changed will be at the top of the page. Set them back to Default.
@Pathduck said in Updated [no sound]:
@Rhyagelle You must have set it at some point, it does not set itself
Go to
vivaldi://flags.
And flags you've changed will be at the top of the page. Set them back to Default.
Would changing a GPU cause it? Because I did that this morning before updating the browser.
Thanks, I'll do that now and check. Hopefully it works!
EDIT
Okay, so I tried the above method but there was only disable or enable. I did make it swap and reboot, but no change. I then tried to reset ALL of them to default and relaunched, but still no sound. I then tried a new profile entirely with clean settings, still no sound.
Just now finished reinstalling Vivaldi completely, no sync from profile, on the latest update. Still no sound.
New ABOUT:
Vivaldi 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision cbd5b1203ac1b0b8da3d45904041afec3a888194
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.675)
JavaScript V8 10.2.154.4
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/102.0.5005.72 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\x\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
I'll try updating Windows next...
OziIan3880
@LonM said in No sound in Vivaldi:
Is vivaldi set all the way to 100%? And are there any other "output" options available?
G'day all.
I got the dreaded 'No Sound in Vivaldi' problem too.
I've read through all the other posts and tried most of the thoughts/recommendations in them - unsuccessfully.
Unlike auraeliasong's post, I don't have ANY app volume settings showing below the App Volume, just System Sounds. So ... LonM ... I can't adjust Vivaldi at all.
That said, all other apps that play sound (VLC, Foobar, etc) work perfectly but are not displayed in Win10's 'App volume and device preferences' either.
I'm wondering, then, if it's a Win10 setting (or whatever) that simply isn't seeing and/or listing Apps audio outputs?
I tried Katreck's CHKDSK /F solution as it seemed to be the closest to what I am experiencing (no apps displayed). No luck there, either.
I understand it would be easy to blame Vivaldi, as it is apparently only a Vivaldi problem on my computer (Intel NUC Gen10 I5; fully upgraded Win10 Home & latest Vivaldi 5.3.2679.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit).
BUT ... I don't think we can rule out Win10, either.
I am, however, open to any new solutions/suggestions to fix this.
I hope you clever Vivaldi gurus can help, please?
Best regards,
Ian
RealoFoxtrot
On windows 11 I got a solution by right clicking on the taskbar icon, opening volume mixer, and clicking reset all