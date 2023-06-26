@ pauloaguia said in Turn the tab bar into a full fledged toolbar:

There is also the add tab button.

Thanks, I'm a little embarrassed that I forgot to mention it in the request

I use vertical tab bar - in that case the sync tabs and trash buttons show up side by side, not in the same direction as the tab bar lays out the rest of the elements

From what I've seen when I've tested the vertical tab bar, that is only the case when it is wide enough. If you shrink such that it only shows a page's favicon, then they are aligned in the same direction as the the tab bar lays.

What would make most sense to me would be to let the tab bar automatically arrange the buttons into separate rows when it is wide enough to support it.

... I always thought it is a bit silly that the "add tab" button disappears when that happens but to keep it as it is (which some might prefer) it would mean we would need to be able to move buttons into that scrollable area or out of it.

I think it would make more sense to have it in a fixed position. This is already the case when you enable horizontal tab bar scroll; quite curious that it is not fixed for vertical tab scrolling.