The tab bar is currently home to three other buttons that can't be edited through the toolbar editor: the trash can button, the sync tabs button, the new tab button, and the workspaces button. From these, only the workspaces button can be edited with the toolbar editor.
I propose turning this area into a full fledged toolbar, mostly so that we can edit the remaining three buttons through the editor as well (and potentially place them somewhere else), rather than go to settings to remove them.
pauloaguia Translator
There is also the add tab button.
And for vertical toolbars, a divider between fixed tabs and non fixed tabs (which I personally like, but I can see some people might not).
My first reaction to this was that most of that toolbar has elements (tabs and stacks) that you shouldn't be able to drop a button in the middle of. But on second thought, it's not much different from what happens in the navigation toolbar with the address and search fields, for example - the browser would just have to treat the "block of tabs" as a single unit (or, my personal preference, two - one for the fixed tabs and another one for the rest).
Still the following items need to be thought through if and when this is considered:
- I use vertical tab bar - in that case the sync tabs and trash buttons show up side by side, not in the same direction as the tab bar lays out the rest of the elements, which is something that is not possible in any of the other toolbars. So, for this feature to go through, I'd like to have that possibility to move buttons around in both axes (above/below or left/right of another button), at least when the size of the bar permits it
- theme wise, the tab bar has always been treated differently from the other ones. Currently the accent color, for example, is applied either to the toolbars or to the tab bar but never both simultaneously. Transparency is also independent. Although I would like the ability to apply the accent color to both types of bars, some themes work best when only one of them has it, so I think it would be best to retain the possibility to theme them independently (which requires changes to the theme editor).
- the "tab area" can become scrollable when there are too many tabs. I always thought it is a bit silly that the "add tab" button disappears when that happens but to keep it as it is (which some might prefer) it would mean we would need to be able to move buttons into that scrollable area or out of it.
Thanks, I'm a little embarrassed that I forgot to mention it in the request
From what I've seen when I've tested the vertical tab bar, that is only the case when it is wide enough. If you shrink such that it only shows a page's favicon, then they are aligned in the same direction as the the tab bar lays.
What would make most sense to me would be to let the tab bar automatically arrange the buttons into separate rows when it is wide enough to support it.
I think it would make more sense to have it in a fixed position. This is already the case when you enable horizontal tab bar scroll; quite curious that it is not fixed for vertical tab scrolling.
Pesala Ambassador
As a workaround for now, add a New Tab Command Chain on the Navigation Bar if you need a New Tab button in a fixed position.
@Pesala I am trying to understand your suggestion and I think I have followed your suggestion but I don't know how it works. If I click on "+" a Start Page opens........is that the correct result?
I moved the "+" to the address bar and clicked it and it opened a New Start Page; same result.
I see that there is a new function but I don't know how to implement it. There is nothing in the help file on the subject. I know I'm missing something but I don't know exactly what. TIA
Pesala Ambassador
@janrif I made my suggestions before the Tab Bar was made editable. Now, you can right-click to customise the toolbars and move the + New Tab button from the end of the last tab to some other position, e.g. after the URL field where it will not move when tabs are opened or closed.
What opens when you click the New Tab button is defined in Settings, Tabs, New Tab Page:Start Page
Home Page
Blank Page
Specific Page (enter the URL here)