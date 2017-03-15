Keyboard shortcuts conflict on Google Docs
danielmaniezo
When I use google docs on Vivaldi, some keyboard shortcuts conflit with the ones in the browser, like ctrl+b to bold text, for example. ctrl+f also opens a search box that doesnt work in the document, and is different from the one that also opens inside the document but is not activated, forcing me to click on it to be able to use it.
It would be nice if the browser let the shortcuts work the way google docs works everywhere else.
Thank you very much for your work, Vivaldi is the best browser I've ever used.
Pesala Ambassador
@danielmaniezo You can edit the shortcuts to avoid such conflicts. Ctrl Shift B can be used for bookmarks. F3 can open the Find toolbar.
Most browsers will disable ctrl+f when in docs suite because docs has its own handling of that cmd. This browser doesn't which is annoying because it requires me to have to exit Vivaldi's search box to click on docs meaning I can't go keyboard only defeating the purpose of the keyboard shortcut.
I noticed in general Docs cmds are ify of how they work in Vivaldi with most text formatting (i.e. Bold, Align left...) working fine but things Doc specific things like ctrl+k not working either at all or as intended.
@carstorm I disable keyboard shortcuts in Vivaldi when using Google Docs. I have a keyboard shortcut to enable/disable keyboard shortcuts in Vivaldi (Alt-Ctrl-P). Google Docs works fine for me after disabling Vivaldi's keyboard shortcuts.
Thanks, that'll work for now but the issue should still be resolved at some point, most other browsers don't have this issue.
Hello,
I'm having issues when i'm trying to insert a date in google spreadsheet.
The shortcuts are "Ctrl + ;" "Ctrl + alt + shift + ;" for example.
Nothing happen.
I tryed :
- Enabling override browser shortcut in Google SpreadSheet (Help > Keyboard Shortcuts > Override browser shortcuts)
- Disabling vivaldi shortcuts.
It is still not working.
It works when i try on Firefox btw.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/18DejpyHR0LH29uCycm4HpjQn07uy5iYSMpa4Fd-47lw/edit?usp=sharing
You can do whatever you want on this one.
@gwen-dragon Hey Gwen, any news ?
@gwen-dragon Ok I'm going to try on Windows
Vivaldi 1.12.955.36 x64
Fr Azerty keyboard
Linux legendance 4.9.8-ARCH #1 SMP PREEMPT Wed Feb 8 18:08:18 CET 2017 x86_64 GNU/Linux
You was right, it works using an US-English layout.
This doesn't works :
[purgator@legendance ~]$ setxkbmap -print -verbose 10 Setting verbose level to 10 locale is C Trying to load rules file ./rules/evdev... Trying to load rules file /usr/share/X11/xkb/rules/evdev... Success. Applied rules from evdev: rules: evdev model: pc105 layout: fr options: compose:menu Trying to build keymap using the following components: keycodes: evdev+aliases(azerty) types: complete compat: complete symbols: pc+fr+inet(evdev)+compose(menu) geometry: pc(pc105) xkb_keymap { xkb_keycodes { include "evdev+aliases(azerty)" }; xkb_types { include "complete" }; xkb_compat { include "complete" }; xkb_symbols { include "pc+fr+inet(evdev)+compose(menu)" }; xkb_geometry { include "pc(pc105)" }; };
This works :
[purgator@legendance ~]$ setxkbmap -print -verbose 10 Setting verbose level to 10 locale is C Trying to load rules file ./rules/evdev... Trying to load rules file /usr/share/X11/xkb/rules/evdev... Success. Applied rules from evdev: rules: evdev model: pc105 layout: us options: compose:menu Trying to build keymap using the following components: keycodes: evdev+aliases(qwerty) types: complete compat: complete symbols: pc+us+inet(evdev)+compose(menu) geometry: pc(pc105) xkb_keymap { xkb_keycodes { include "evdev+aliases(qwerty)" }; xkb_types { include "complete" }; xkb_compat { include "complete" }; xkb_symbols { include "pc+us+inet(evdev)+compose(menu)" }; xkb_geometry { include "pc(pc105)" }; };
With the Spanish keyboard it does not work either
@gwen-dragon It always worked on Firefox with Fr azerty layout. That veeeery strange. Why it works under Firefox ? :o I may mail google but honestly that seems weird that they made a mistake.
I reported the bug on Google spreadsheet.
I don't think it's relevant to report the bug for Vivaldi
@gwen-dragon Nope, on spreadsheet feedback from the help menu. I have not found anything more.
browseruser
I have this issue too. Asking us to remap standard shortcuts is a bit of an annoyance. I'm sure it depends on the website you are using whether you'd want this behavior or not. But in the case of google docs I'm very used to using Ctrl+F in other browsers (firefox and chrome) and getting the google docs find window rather than the native browser find window. I don't think using the native find has any application in the context of google docs.
As a workaround I did map F3 to find and it's a daily annoyance to remember that, on all websites other than google docs, I should be using F3 rather than standard Ctrl+F I have been using for many many years.
Why can't vivaldi behave as other browsers or at the very least give us the option to customize the behavior?
Pesala Ambassador
@browseruser said in keyboard shortcut conflict on google docs:
Asking us to remap standard shortcuts is a bit of an annoyance.
I don't know why anyone would vote down a helpful workaround. The issue is well known, and a search would have found many threads on this topic. Since it is not as easy to fix as you might imagine, editing the default shortcuts is the best solution.
Note that Ctrl F will search the current topic on this forum
Or use the search function on the black toolbar, limit the search to the Feature Requests forum for the last three months.
@komposten said in Feature requests for 1.13:
Disable keyboard shortcuts while typing.
-
browseruser
I guess you're implying I down voted you which I did not. Nonetheless my comment still stands and while your workaround is helpful and certainly better than nothing it's far from an ideal for an end user. Thanks however for the referenced feature request, which is helpful because I can up vote it.
-
Not sure about the other shortcuts mentioned, but I'm seeing unpredictable conflicts with single-key shortcuts (1, 2, etc) and editing in Google Docs.
For example, I'll hit '1' and the tab selection will shift left.
This happens, perhaps not randomly, but in a way that I can't figure out. When I test it to try to make it happen, it doesn't happen. When I'm actually working, it often does. Very strange.
-
Still open to any ideas of how to avoid the single-key shortcut conflict with Google Docs. I don't want them to apply in Google Docs.
It's treacherous: You're going along in a Doc, use a number like 1 or 2, and when you least expect it, wham, you've switched tabs.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@rseiler The status of Numlock might also affect the behaviour.