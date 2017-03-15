When I use google docs on Vivaldi, some keyboard shortcuts conflit with the ones in the browser, like ctrl+b to bold text, for example. ctrl+f also opens a search box that doesnt work in the document, and is different from the one that also opens inside the document but is not activated, forcing me to click on it to be able to use it.

It would be nice if the browser let the shortcuts work the way google docs works everywhere else.

Thank you very much for your work, Vivaldi is the best browser I've ever used.