Disable AV1 codec
-
I have an old notebook that doesn't work nice with AV1 codec (over 70% CPU), I couldn't find a way to disable it like in Firefox (media.av1.enabled). Is there similar flag on Vivaldi or a workaround?
-
Too bad chromium have removed the flag to disable av1 decoding, I don't even know if it's even possibile.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/not-yet-av1/dcmllfkiihingappljlkffafnlhdpbai
But that does not disable AV1 for all videos, it works only if video is played at Youtube or is a embedded YT video.
-
Try to check what codecs are HW supported by your CPU. Here's an example for Intel CPUs. After that, disable unsupported codecs with enhanced-h264ify. Works with YT videos mostly though. (if your CPU supports all but AV1, you can use that extension what DoctorG suggests you)
-
I use Enhanced-h264ify extension for this purpose.
It is more versatile. It allows to block various codecs and 60 f/s video. But as an audio minding user the icing on the cake it the option to block YT to send normalized audio streams and get the not normalized streams (which will give more detailed, open and less flat audio).