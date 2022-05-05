Solved Can't update/install Vivaldi - "Installation failed due to unspecified problem."
Hi,
Recently I noticed a problem.
When Vivaldi finds the new update and tries to install it, I have an error:
"Installation failed due to unspecified problem. [...]"
When I download the installer manually and try to install it, it's the same:
Vivaldi is not running in the background during the installation.
Even when I remove the Vivaldi installation folder, the issue is still the same.
Any fix for that?
vivaldi_installer.log:
[0429/123620.772:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220429123620.pma [0430/142340.171:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220430142340.pma [0430/142350.881:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0430/142350.882:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0430/142350.882:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0430/142350.882:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0430/142350.882:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0430/142350.882:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0430/142350.882:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0430/142351.076:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0430/142351.077:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0430/142408.085:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220430142408.pma [0430/142426.206:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0502/162751.216:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/135916.833:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/135928.495:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/135928.495:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/135928.495:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/135928.495:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/135928.495:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/135928.495:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/135928.495:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/135928.695:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/135928.695:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/135935.730:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220504135935.pma [0504/135948.821:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/140008.000:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140008.001:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140008.001:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140008.001:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140008.001:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140008.001:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140008.001:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140008.006:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140008.007:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/140021.289:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220504140021.pma [0504/140037.544:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/140146.329:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140146.329:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140146.329:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140146.329:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140146.329:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140146.329:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140146.329:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140146.335:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140146.335:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/140147.834:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220504140147.pma [0504/140201.872:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140201.872:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140201.872:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140201.872:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140201.872:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140201.872:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140201.872:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140201.878:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140201.878:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/140354.782:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140354.782:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140354.782:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140354.782:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140354.782:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140354.782:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140354.782:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140354.788:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140354.788:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/140357.932:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220504140357.pma [0504/140415.102:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/140608.770:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140608.770:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140608.770:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140608.770:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140608.770:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140608.770:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140608.770:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140608.776:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140608.777:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0504/140706.186:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140706.186:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140706.186:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140706.186:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140706.186:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140706.186:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140706.186:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140706.192:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140706.192:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0504/140734.111:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/140745.230:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140745.230:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140745.230:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140745.230:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140745.230:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140745.230:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140745.230:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140745.236:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140745.236:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0504/140747.574:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220504140747.pma [0504/140818.913:ERROR:move_tree_work_item.cc(29)] H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe does not exist [0504/140818.974:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140818.974:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/140818.974:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140818.974:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/140818.974:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/140818.974:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/140818.974:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/140819.007:ERROR:copy_tree_work_item.cc(111)] Can not delete H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.41\Installer\chrmstp.exe [0504/140820.023:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/140820.023:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0504/140822.069:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(121)] Could not write "SetupMetrics" persistent histograms to file as the storage directory does not exist. [0504/140905.528:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0504/141521.748:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/141521.749:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0504/141521.749:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/141521.749:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0504/141521.749:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0504/141521.749:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0504/141521.749:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0504/141521.984:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0504/141521.985:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0504/141600.605:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0505/145420.495:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0505/145433.844:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145433.844:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0505/145433.844:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145433.844:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145433.844:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0505/145433.844:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0505/145433.844:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145433.850:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0505/145433.850:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0505/145438.524:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220505145438.pma [0505/145455.722:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z [0505/145627.796:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145627.796:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0505/145627.796:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145627.796:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145627.796:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0505/145627.796:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0505/145627.796:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145627.802:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0505/145627.802:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0505/145631.977:ERROR:persistent_histogram_storage.cc(146)] Persistent histograms fail to write to file: H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\SetupMetrics\20220505145631.pma [0505/145644.460:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145644.460:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0505/145644.460:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145644.460:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145644.460:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0505/145644.460:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0505/145644.460:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145644.466:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0505/145644.466:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Instalacja nie powiodła się z powodu nieokreślonego błędu. Jeśli Vivaldi jest aktualnie uruchomiony, zamknij aplikację i spróbuj ponownie. [0505/145716.222:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(89)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=cleanup --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145716.223:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed [0505/145716.223:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145716.223:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(47)] item execution failed RegularUpdateWorkItemList [0505/145716.223:ERROR:work_item_list.cc(56)] Failed execution of work item list [0505/145716.223:ERROR:install.cc(202)] Install failed, rolling back... result: 7 [0505/145716.223:ERROR:downgrade_cleanup.cc(116)] Failed to launch child process ""H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.36\Installer\setup.exe" --cleanup-for-downgrade-version=5.2.2623.41 --cleanup-for-downgrade-operation=revert --system-level": The system cannot find the file specified. (0x2) [0505/145716.228:ERROR:install.cc(204)] Rollback complete. [0505/145716.229:ERROR:vivaldi_setup_util.cc(844)] Installation failed due to unspecified error. If Vivaldi is currently running, please close it and try again. [0505/145744.584:WARNING:updatedownloader.cc(478)] Archive to apply the delta to does not exist - H:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\5.2.2623.39\Installer\vivaldi.7z
Ok, it looks like the installation somehow stopped being recognized by Windows... Maybe because I was jumping between Windows 10 and Windows 11 some time ago.
Even when I tried to uninstall it, I had the error like it's not existing:
I had to clean it with the Revo Uninstaller and then I could install it again.
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@ap0st0l Have you checked if there are Vivaldi processes in Windows Taskmanager running before Installation?
Do you use any security tools (Anti-Virus, Internet Security, etc.)?
RealMat0s Ambassador
Hello, @ap0st0l
This error occurs when, by mistake, Windows starts the installation process twice in the background.
Check your task pane and verify that there is nothing from Vivaldi open in the background. Or even if you already have Vivaldi installed and want to perform an upgrade.
If all else fails, reinstall Vivaldi from scratch by deleting all data and previous installation.
@doctorg
Yes, that's the first thing I did.
No, anti-viruses these days are more like adware causing only problems
@realmat0s Ok, I guess I'll reinstall...
I do have the very same problem. I tried Windows 11 and changed back to Windows 10 and ever since i cannot update oder uninstall Vivaldi
@superyiwu You must remove all remaining trash with for example Revo Uninstaller or some other program which removes program's leftovers. Then you will be able to install it clean.
Hi,
Before Remove AnyThing, BackUp your Profile.
Even if you are using Sync.
Follow the Tip
"Off Topic Tip"
Follow the Signature's Backup | Reset link.
Take the opportunity to start a Backup plan and even create a Template Profile.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Yes, it worked more or less with Revo Uninstaller. I did not backup my profile, but that is fine. Most things are in the sync. Thank you both for your fast replies.
I have been facing the same issue since last few updates.
I thought of replacing files manually and it worked!
Let update download files and restart browser. Now you will get "Installation failed due to unspecified problem." error - don't click on ok or close.
It will create Temp folder inside Vivaldi folder with update files
C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\
It will have extracted folder with update number as folder name
https://prnt.sc/dt89yWUPV_wh
Copy its content and paste into Application folder
C:\Users\Administrator\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application
You can delete older version folder and also close error window.
Done!
