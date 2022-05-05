Hi,

Recently I noticed a problem.

When Vivaldi finds the new update and tries to install it, I have an error:

"Installation failed due to unspecified problem. [...]"

When I download the installer manually and try to install it, it's the same:



Vivaldi is not running in the background during the installation.

Even when I remove the Vivaldi installation folder, the issue is still the same.

Any fix for that?

vivaldi_installer.log: