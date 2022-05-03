@shoham sounds like a bug but I can't reproduce it because I can't get Vivaldi to start using the archive (which I have so far never used anywhere) in GMail.

Using another account which has an archive IMAP folder, it's working as expected (i.e. archived messages never showing in the account inbox because they are not in there, and archived messages only showing in received if the archive toggle button is on).

Honestly I don't see the point of the Archive. For me, Received is the archive, and Unread is the place where I keep my mails until I'm done with them. But it seems there are enough people that like archives... shrug.