@iAN-CooG I will tell you what's the difference. Content in my Google Docs is processed by machines and it does check the spelling and grammar and so on, but humans won't see it. But the search queries are anonymized and used for search quality improvement. Human workers won't know who exactly searched it. But if the query is very specific long enough text, there might be information leak to humans workers. The query itself may be identifiable by the query itself even though it's anonymized.

There's no need for humans to see Google Docs contents, so it's not justified at all. I'm pretty sure the access is blocked, but even though someone accesses it, it's audited and they will get fired. But search queries can be researched with queries like (just an example) "show me queries that triggered news section at top but the quality metric is bad" to research what's going on, then those queries may show up.