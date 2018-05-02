Just getting into Vivaldi and loving it, then run into these strange behaviors:

In a google sheet, I can copy and "paste values only" (Ctrl+Shift+V) within the same file only

When attempting the Ctrl+Shift+V in another google sheet file, it does nothing

in a google doc or google slides file, Ctrl+Shift+V fails altogether - CANNOT paste without formatting - even within the same file

I saw some older posts on this that it seems were never really addressed or closed out.

Google apps is my primary use case. Without these fundamentals I would need to drop out and head back to Chrome!