Paste without formatting not working in Google Docs
daniel.webb
Hi,
Is anyone able to get a shortcut for 'paste without formatting' working in Google Docs? I've tried assigning Ctrl+Shift+V it in the Vivaldi keyboard settings but without success.
Any suggestions gratefully accepted.
Regards
Daniel
You can copy into notes to strip the text of formatting as a workaround. Has this been working before?
daniel.webb
@luetage Ahh, nice suggestion to use notes, thank you.
It has never worked for me in Vivaldi, but I've only switched from Firefox for a week.
Thanks again.
charlie1212
Just getting into Vivaldi and loving it, then run into these strange behaviors:
- In a google sheet, I can copy and "paste values only" (Ctrl+Shift+V) within the same file only
- When attempting the Ctrl+Shift+V in another google sheet file, it does nothing
- in a google doc or google slides file, Ctrl+Shift+V fails altogether - CANNOT paste without formatting - even within the same file
I saw some older posts on this that it seems were never really addressed or closed out.
Google apps is my primary use case. Without these fundamentals I would need to drop out and head back to Chrome!
I see a few new snapshots have been launched since this post a month ago. I have tried the latest (1.16.1279.3) and the issues cited above still exist. Any update or ETA? Thanks
I first posted this a long time ago, and checking back now because I would still be interested in switching to Vivaldi, but this issue is a real problem since my primary use case is google apps. Testing out the latest version, the issue seems to still be present. Any update on this bug?
@Gwen-Dragon I am still seeing the buggy behavior. I have followed up with you via chat as you suggested.
@Gwen-Dragon This is done and I was told it is now VB-54795
RedWolfProject
Re: Ctrl+Shift+V to paste without formatting in Google Docs not working
I'd like to rekindle this subject.
I do a lot of work on google sheets, moving info from one sheet to another, and this really hinders me, as formatting isn't the same on both sides.
I don't want to have to keep chrome exclusively to do sheet work.
Could you please look into this? Is this a limitation posed by google to fuck with Chromium browsers?
Thanks.
@RedWolfProject Try mapping "Paste and Go" to Ctrl+Shift+V instead, then you get two features in one combo
But I was able to make "Paste without formatting" to work as well.
Is this a limitation posed by google to fuck with Chromium browsers?
Nah - I just think they don't care.
Any updates on this? Recently ran into this problem after trying to switch to Vivaldi from Opera. I've had no issues with using Ctrl+Shift+V for paste without formatting in Google Sheets in Opera (which is also Chromium so it shouldn't be that possibility posed by the OP)...
I'll also note it doesn't seem to be tied to the shortcut as much as the command. I also can't Paste without Formatting even if I select it from the menus. No luck with any sort of clearing cache/refreshing/etc either.
Any updates on this. It prevents using Google apps in Vivaldi which would seem a priority (many potential users affected). Submitted as bugs VB-68323 (video repro) and VB-54795. Thanks
- It used to work?
- Which gapps? (and links to test)
@Gwen-Dragon I do appreciate the update, though the lack of progress is unfortunate...this seems fundamental for so many users / potential users.
@Hadden89 see this video: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HQXUIA2qDchSelAH8FuH1YvydOeHs177
-
@Gwen-Dragon - can you confirm you can do the following? I still cannot in 3.4.2066.90 on Win 10 x64:
Create a new Google Sheets file
Enter a number into a cell
Format that number in some way (bold, color, whatever)
Copy the cell
Now create a (second) new Google Sheets file
Regular paste. The cell from the first file comes through fine - formatting and all
Now attempt to paste values. It does not work. Nothing gets pasted. Neither Ctrl+Shift+V nor using the menu (Edit / Paste Special / Paste values only)
This is a common use case for any regular Sheets user. We need to be able to bring over unformatted values from one file to another. Try the same in Chrome (or any other browser) - works just fine.
Thanks for your follow up
-
@Gwen-Dragon I just downloaded 3.5.2088.7 Snapshot and tried it there, but the bug still remains for me.
Just to be clear, you are copying a cell from Sheets file 1 and then attempting to "paste values only" into Sheets file 2? That is the crux of it - paste values does not work when going to a separate file
Somehow Ctrl+Shift+V on Google Docs or spreadsheet pastes clipboard content to Google search sometimes. (face palm). I don't want to give my clipboard content to Google...
-
@jae said in Ctrl+Shift+V to paste without formating on google sheets not working on Vivaldi:
It doesn't make sense to me, why are you using Google Docs at all then, if you're so concerned to not giving Google anything? You are giving already to Google all they want to know about your browsing habits. Make up your mind about your priorities
-
@iAN-CooG I will tell you what's the difference. Content in my Google Docs is processed by machines and it does check the spelling and grammar and so on, but humans won't see it. But the search queries are anonymized and used for search quality improvement. Human workers won't know who exactly searched it. But if the query is very specific long enough text, there might be information leak to humans workers. The query itself may be identifiable by the query itself even though it's anonymized.
There's no need for humans to see Google Docs contents, so it's not justified at all. I'm pretty sure the access is blocked, but even though someone accesses it, it's audited and they will get fired. But search queries can be researched with queries like (just an example) "show me queries that triggered news section at top but the quality metric is bad" to research what's going on, then those queries may show up.
-
I think it's a really bad idea to make "Ctrl+Shift+V" to do search with the clipboard. It's very easy to make mistake when pasting text, and sometimes browser takes the action instead of the web app.