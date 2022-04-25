Please consider adding a feature to redirect an email, including attachments. The redirected email should look like it was sent by the original sender to the new recipient. This will enable the new recipient to reply to the original sender without having to copy/paste their address. To limit the potential for abuse of such a feature, the person redirecting the message would appear in the message as "Redirected by" but would not be the Sender.

I seem to recall that Thunderbird has/had such a feature and I found it to be quite useful.

Thanks