Please consider adding a feature to redirect an email, including attachments. The redirected email should look like it was sent by the original sender to the new recipient. This will enable the new recipient to reply to the original sender without having to copy/paste their address. To limit the potential for abuse of such a feature, the person redirecting the message would appear in the message as "Redirected by" but would not be the Sender.
I seem to recall that Thunderbird has/had such a feature and I found it to be quite useful.
Thanks
It's a plugin, and it's now all that keeps me from adopting Vivaldi mail as my primary MUA.
Peter
As a general remark, Opera M2 had this feature - hit d when viewing an email.
@WildEnte you're right! I remember it well. I'm even more so surprised that Vivaldi Mail does not have it.
@koalie welcome to the forum! Since you are the first person to reply to this thread in 2 years, apparently only a very select few people ever need this
I never used M2, but from your comment and others I have seen, it seems to me that Vivaldi still lacks some/quite a few very useful features that M2 had. I wonder why ....
@Granite1 because M2 was developed over more years by a larger team.
OK, that makes sense. The current team, then, will undoubtedly incorporate the most popular M2 features that are still outstanding. Much to look forward to.