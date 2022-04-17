Container tabs?
-
Firefox has container tabs - a sick feature that separates cookies into colour-coded tabs
This is extremely useful because it means i can sign into multiple accounts for a website simultaneously
I really hope Vivaldi gets a feature like this - come on , the most productive browser in the world needs to have this feature !!
-
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Automotive Feature Requests on
-
@hlehyaric likely is the same, thus a dupe. Containers are both an official extension or a firefox feature
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests