Vivaldi frequently freezes/crashes
I recently switched from Chrome to Vivaldi and was very happy at first, but became dissatisfied more recently when Vivaldi started freezing frequently, and on occasion crashing. When this happens, all buttons on the browser stop working, and while I can still switch tabs, I can't load any pages without a restart of the browser. My graphics drivers are all up to date, and my PC is a gaming rig that should be more than capable of handling any browser, so I'm not too certain what the issue is. Additionally, I've not had this happen with any other browser.
Any help would very much be appreciated!
@trevperson Do you use any extensions? Do you have any 3P "security" software installed?
@ayespy I do use extensions, but disabling them still resulted in a freeze eventually. No 3p security software, only Microsoft Defender with Malwarebytes as an active scanner when I need it
disabling them still resulted in a freeze eventually
Often, "disabling" extensions does not get their fingers out of your operations. One has to Uninstall them or use a cleaned or guest profile to find out how Vivaldi is actually working on their system.
TrevPerson
@ayespy I will give this a go, will take a while to confirm if it works or not. I'm not sure what my move would be at that point if it turns out the extensions are the problem though since I consider most of the extensions I use to be pretty vital to my day-to-day.
@trevperson
Hi, you can try to rename you profile folder "Default", Vivaldi create a new clean profile at start.
Test for some time, if it work you can use sync (without extensions and/or copy important files over from you old profile.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The problem with this is that the extensions I use are so vital to my day to day that I'd almost rather deal with the crashes or just switch browsers than not use them. If the only solution is to juts not use certain extensions then that's not really something I can deal with. Do you know if Vivaldi is planning to work on better compatibility with extensions going forward?
@trevperson There are over 130K extensions. Compatibility with various ones will always wax and wane. This is because extensions are continually changing and being updated, and so is the "Chromium" (Blink) engine which Vivaldi uses to render the web. Vivaldi can't actually "work on better compatibility with extensions" because as to each extension, it's a moving target.
Many, many extensions act directly on the Chrome or Chromium UI, meaning they will never work with Vivaldi correctly because the Vivaldi UI is a completely different family of software from the Chrome/Chromium UI. Other extensions require a direct connection to Google or other web destinations, which Vivaldi may not always provide, especially where such a connection compromises privacy. Then there are those extensions which directly and intentionally interfere with Vivaldi functions, because Vivaldi is not "known to" or "trusted by" the extension author.
Lastly, Vivaldi Team has to extensively patch the Blink engine to make it work right with Vivaldi features and UI, and to overcome problems caused by the fact that Vivaldi is not a re-branded, re-skinned version of Chromium. These patches are necessary for Vivaldi to operate, and may not play well with this or that extension. So, there are over 130K little-bitty programs that all do different things in different ways, all of which are written to appeal to the Chrome user or harvest data from the Chrome user, not to work with Vivaldi, per se. Extension authors do not know or care that Vivaldi exists.
So what Vivaldi CAN do, is what the Vivaldi Team does, and that is make a browser that doesn't need extensions because it has so much functionality built in. That's the main target - stand on its own and not need extension interference and bloat.
@trevperson
I fear no, there are thousands of extensions, no way Vivaldi can handle this.
I know Vivaldi is working together with some extension developer to get issues/bug work out, password managers for example.
You have to know wich extension cause this, disable 50% of your extensions, test it. If the crash still happen disable the other 50%, than 50% of the rest and so forth.
If you can find the extension/s cause the crash, contact the extension developer if they can test on Vivaldi. The most developer are helpful and want there extension to work on all browser.
Then you can report a bug at the Vivaldi bug tracker with a link to the extension bug report.
Cheers, mib
@ayespy I have the opinion that extensions should be optional, if Vivaldi included all extensions in one executable, then it would be very bloaty. If an extension doesn't work with Vivaldi, then we should be notified prior to installing.
@mib2berlin so the only recommended way to possibly avoid Vivaldi from freezing is not to use extensions? Last night i made the decision to leave firefox (sadly) and go to Vivaldi. But I think I'll wait a while, and leave chromium as my second browser choice... unless someone tells me how to fix this.
-
@ayespy I knew there could be a privacy and big daddy (Google) issue when the extensions are retrieved from the Google store. If the model is to have an opensource project, then why are they going to Google proprietary sites to add extensions? MS Edge has their own extension site. Maybe Vivaldi can host their own store for vetted extensions, and warn about unvetted ones.
I'm all for open source, Ubuntu person here, and this chromium arrangement is sort of fishy.
@bvt
No, I use extensions but only four.
After updates it happen an extension does not work correctly anymore.
You can test this with a Guest profile or a new one, search for profiles in the Vivaldi help desk to open with F1.
Cheers, mib
@bvt Vivaldi does not "include" extensions. It makes them unnecessary by being configurable. Just as a gymnast does not become heavier by "including" maneuvers and skills. Rather, they are strong enough and flexible enough to perform them. If the gymnast used extensions, they would strap equipment to themselves to be able to jump higher or spin faster - and that would make them heavier.
@ayespy so the Vivaldi goal is not requiring extensions? there are hundreds, if not thousands of extensions, sounds like a very fat gymnast to me! then why offer extensions? Regardless, Vivaldi unfortunately freezes quite often, which seems to be going on for years. Firefox will remain my default browser.
-
@bvt There are over 130 thousand extensions.
But none of them can substitute for, for instance, CSS mods and command chains. Neither of these add weight to Vivaldi, but they accomplish more than extensions can. Similarly, is there an extension that can place toolbars on any chosen side of a browser? Move your toolbar buttons to other toolbars? Allow you to edit context menus? Add a mail client or quick commands to the browser?
So the more Vivaldi can do, self-contained, the less extension-related data, storage and CPU bloat is required. Keep in mind - every extension starts a new process and consumes more RAM while operating. Vivaldi capabilities trim this.
Of course Vivaldi could never subsume the operations performed by 130K extensions - nor should it.
Hello All,
I don't want to create new same topic so I will continue from this point,
The problem is back. Vivaldi after last update frequently freezes/crashes.
I'm looking for help , and I can provide any logs