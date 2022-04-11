@trevperson There are over 130K extensions. Compatibility with various ones will always wax and wane. This is because extensions are continually changing and being updated, and so is the "Chromium" (Blink) engine which Vivaldi uses to render the web. Vivaldi can't actually "work on better compatibility with extensions" because as to each extension, it's a moving target.

Many, many extensions act directly on the Chrome or Chromium UI, meaning they will never work with Vivaldi correctly because the Vivaldi UI is a completely different family of software from the Chrome/Chromium UI. Other extensions require a direct connection to Google or other web destinations, which Vivaldi may not always provide, especially where such a connection compromises privacy. Then there are those extensions which directly and intentionally interfere with Vivaldi functions, because Vivaldi is not "known to" or "trusted by" the extension author.

Lastly, Vivaldi Team has to extensively patch the Blink engine to make it work right with Vivaldi features and UI, and to overcome problems caused by the fact that Vivaldi is not a re-branded, re-skinned version of Chromium. These patches are necessary for Vivaldi to operate, and may not play well with this or that extension. So, there are over 130K little-bitty programs that all do different things in different ways, all of which are written to appeal to the Chrome user or harvest data from the Chrome user, not to work with Vivaldi, per se. Extension authors do not know or care that Vivaldi exists.

So what Vivaldi CAN do, is what the Vivaldi Team does, and that is make a browser that doesn't need extensions because it has so much functionality built in. That's the main target - stand on its own and not need extension interference and bloat.