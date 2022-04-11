I was previously able to drag a tab to any part of another window to move the former into the latter. If I do this now, it just glitches and doesn't accomplish anything. I have to drag the tab specifically to the tab bar and even then it's inconsistent.

Dragging the tab outside its windows so as to make it a new window also not working consistently. I was previously able to drag the tab "inside" the window to accomplish this, but that too is broken.

Screen capture (I accidentally recorded audio from my mic, so please disregard my frustration grunt, though it represents my feelings when encountering this annoying bug)

Already tested it in a guest profile with the same result.