We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Dragging tabs to other windows not working consistently since latest major update
-
I was previously able to drag a tab to any part of another window to move the former into the latter. If I do this now, it just glitches and doesn't accomplish anything. I have to drag the tab specifically to the tab bar and even then it's inconsistent.
Dragging the tab outside its windows so as to make it a new window also not working consistently. I was previously able to drag the tab "inside" the window to accomplish this, but that too is broken.
Screen capture (I accidentally recorded audio from my mic, so please disregard my frustration grunt, though it represents my feelings when encountering this annoying bug)
Already tested it in a guest profile with the same result.
-
Hey I'm running Vivaldi on Win11 with a Ryzen 2700x and 32GB of RAM. Lately Vivialdi has been doing a thing where if I open a new tab, it doesn't appear in the tab bar, even though the tab has indeed been created. This usually starts when I try to drag a tab to a separate window.
The tab doesn't go to the separate window, but the tab bar seems to freeze in place. I can select tabs from before this event, but new tabs, I have to use the Window menu to select it because it's not in the tab bar.
Usually to fix this I have to close and restart Vivaldi entirely. If there's anything I can submit to help diagnose this issue please let me know, Thank you.
-
@brianrubin Hi, there's definitely something wrong with dragging tabs between windows in the latest version, and I'm pretty sure it's already been reported.
What I suggest to troubleshoot it on your end is create a separate profile to test with, to exclude any changed settings and extensions etc.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/user-profiles/
If you can reproduce in a clean profile, you can of course make a step-by-step guide how to create the issue and report the bug. In this case since it's very difficult to explain it, a screen recording will help explain it better I think.
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker
-
@pathduck Apologies, I tried to search for it but couldn't find a similar problem. It is tough to describe I suppose. I'll try those things and reply here. Thank you!
-
@brianrubin I was able to find a couple:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74103/dragging-tabs-to-other-windows-not-working-consistently-since-latest-major-update
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73883/moving-tab-to-new-window-does-not-work
Yeah the forum search is not very good by default, but using the advanced works better...
In both those topics, no-one seems to have actually made a bug report. Some screen recordings as well, but not very good.
I took some time to record something using a clean profile, it this what you're seeing?
https://ttm.sh/bW5.mp4
Yeah tab dragging is really wonky now. I even got this weird "blank" theme background there for a while. I'm glad I don't really use it that much
For now a workaround seems to be dragging the tab to the tab bar itself, not onto the window.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Not sure if upping is allowed? Trying it anyways. Bug persists. Is anyone experiencing anything similar?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@geejustus Yes, they keep messing with Tab dragging because some users could not figure out how to do it.
Right-click on a tab to move it to a window is much easier at the moment.
I suspect that problems with tab dragging will continue forever. You can please some of the people all of the time; all of the people some of the time ...
-
This has been broken for the longest time. Do the developers even do basic smoke testing on release builds? Why can't tab dragging just work like it does in other browsers?
-
Yes this is VERY annoying bug. It used to work fine, dragging a tab and dropping it into a window. Now you have to drag the tab specifically to the tab bar. Why this change? It worked completely fine before.
same with dragging a tab out to create a new window. sigh
-
This is such a basic feature. It's absurd how it gets broken by every other update. Vivaldi is not directed at users who cannot understand how to drag a tab, so I don't think it makes any sense to literally break a perfectly functioning feature for the sake of modifying it to... what?
I change tabs to other windows on a minute basis and, since I keep a lot of windows open as placeholders, many times when I right click the tab all windows are labeled exactly the same @Pesala. Here is a picture of how my desktop looks so you can understand why it's so bothersome on my end.
I'm seriously considering dropping Vivaldi since the last update. It introduced so many basic UI bugs I can't even count them.
Sorry for the rant.
-
@geejustus Chromium 100 broke dozens of things in Vivaldi. Most have been cleaned up now.
Further, a chronic complaint of users is the time (seconds or fractions of a second that the Vivaldi UI design introduces into startup or creating new tabs or windows). There is work ongoing to diminish, diminish, diminish any perceived time losses in using Vivaldi. That has also had some unpredicted effects.
NOW - I gotta say, I use Vivaldi on multiple platforms on machines from fifteen years old to nearly current. None of these impacts happens to have affected me, tho I test Vivaldi all day every day.
So if you are patient, I think you will be pleased with Vivaldi progress. Not all will necessarily be smooth sailing in the interim I am afraid...
-
@ayespy I guessed it must have had something to do with the new chromium version. Despite being bothersome, I'm sticking with Vivaldi for the time being as it excels in many other areas. I really hope the UI wonkiness is sorted out rather sooner than later.
-
Not a feature i use a lot, but does come in handy at times. Stumbled across this issue today.
Quite annoying - something that should have been a quick drag and drop, turned into trying about 5 times, with the tab moving up/down my tablist each time it didn't work, me wondering what i'm doing wrong. Then finally just did it with the context menu option - which is 2 clicks too many.
Even the old way wasn't great, at least compared to all the chrome clones (it's so smooth!), but was still better than what ever it's turned into now.
As i said, i don't use it often, but the one time i wanted to it was a headache and that should never be the case.
Hopefully not too long for a fix.
-
Okay the bug happened no matter which user I was logged in under. I made a bug report, hope it helps.
-
Please.... I sincerely hope this is on top of the list of things to fix. Been waiting for a fix for this for almost a month now. Like the OP I use this feature VERY frequently and this bug is insanely annoying. A lot of the times I drag and drop a tab into a crowded tab bar, and it merges with another tab to create a tab stack even though I never wanted that, or nothing happens, or nothing happens but the crowded tab bar suddenly has a tab highlighted as if I'm trying to select multiple tabs to merge or something. Have to be very precise to where I drop it.
A very useful function with a very simple motion now turned into an exercise of frustration.
-
When I drag Tabs from window to other, I can't drop the tab to the "site content area", only to Tabs bar or Address Bar area.
Here is a video : https://youtu.be/QMNRYDdDZxw?si=wSEOIAvFvUa0NruW
I migrated just from the Opera, so I'm not 100% sure if it should work like that, dropping tabs to whole window area, but I assume it should, as there is that box with dashed outlines indicating that I should be able to drop the tab in the "site content area" of Vivaldi.
I can't reproduce it, but I have a feeling that this sometimes breaks up the dragging tabs to new window functionality. I have had few times a situation when I can't drag out tab to a new window. Restart has fixed it. But I feel it has happened after failed attempts to drag tabs to other window.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@kHellstr Dragging tab to other windows works only onto tab bar or into Window panel.
The dashes outline is irritating. May be a bug. I will check this internally.
I reported as issue
VB-100435 "Drag tab from one window to other window webpage creates dashed placeholder in tabbar"
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kHellstr If you drag a tab to the page content area, it will open in a new window. That is by design.
Drop it on the tab bar of the target window. The dashed outline shows where it will be dropped.
You can also use the Windows Panel to organising tabs.
-
@Pesala said in Dragging tabs to other windows not working consistently since latest major update:
If you drag a tab to the page content area, it will open in a new window
This is not working for me. If I drop the tab to content area, then nothing happens.
The dashed box should be visible only when dropping is allowed.