Hi folks! o)

I was experimenting with the command chains and was hoping they would solve my problem when archiving website articles, but unfortunately they do not. I alreadyl looked for chrome extensions to do the same, but I did not find anything that fits my scenario - so I may show you my problem and Vivaldi enhancement idea?!.. o)

I cannot get Vivaldi to "silently" save the page as *.mhtml and create a page screenshot *.png at the same time without Vivaldi opening the "Save as.." dialog and switching to Explorer window where screenshot was saved. This is an issue if you need to do this a lot of times. I also cannot get Vivaldi to use the same base filename like "YYYY-MM-DD Page-Title-Here.mhtml/png" automatically when saving mhtml/png, which is tiresome work, editing/typing date each time.

I think we need:

a setting for "Save as.." - default file name pattern

a setting for "Save as.." - open dialog or don't (save silently)

a setting to prevent Vivaldi from switching to Explorer window when saving *.png/mhtml, it does not do that for other downloads, so why do it in this case?

Alternatively, add parameters to the "Save as" and "Capture Page" commands could be added, to control file name, dialog handling and switching to explorer in a command chain at least.

Thank you! o)