Enabling and disabling Break Mode through different methods has different results
-
As far as I can tell the difference in results extends only to the muting and unmuting of tabs.
Enabling methods and their results:
"Take a Break" button from status bar -> Doesn't mute tabs
Keyboard shortcut -> Mutes all tabs
Context menu -> Mutes all tabs
Disabling methods and their results:
Resume button in the middle of the window -> Doesn't unmute tabs
"End Break" button from status bar -> Doesn't unmute tabs
Keyboard shortcut -> Unmutes all tabs
Context menu -> Unmutes all tabs
You should be able to test this by having a site like Soundcloud play a song while you try each method, since Soundcloud audio elements are one of the few sound sources that break mode isn't able to put on pause.
I'd rather have all enabling methods mute all tabs and all disabling methods unmute all tabs.
I'm using Vivaldi 5.2.2623.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hello, @flat34, and welcome to our community!
Please take some time to read the article on how to report a bug, and follow the instructions to report this issue to the developers. Thank you.
-
MoosMas Ambassador
I just updated to version 6.8.3381.44, and I noticed this as well. I rarely use Break Mode, but after fiddling with it for a bit, I noticed this behavior still exists.
Enabling Break Mode with the keyboard shortcut (Ctrl + , in my case), pauses all videos. When exiting break mode with the same shortcut, the videos resume playing and get unmuted.
Enabling break mode with the shortcut and then exiting it with the resume button in the middle of the window causes the video to continue playing, but in a muted state (the tab also gets the muted icon. Very strange.
I wasn't sure if the OP submitted a bug report, so I did. Reference: VB-107558.