As far as I can tell the difference in results extends only to the muting and unmuting of tabs.

Enabling methods and their results:

"Take a Break" button from status bar -> Doesn't mute tabs

Keyboard shortcut -> Mutes all tabs

Context menu -> Mutes all tabs

Disabling methods and their results:

Resume button in the middle of the window -> Doesn't unmute tabs

"End Break" button from status bar -> Doesn't unmute tabs

Keyboard shortcut -> Unmutes all tabs

Context menu -> Unmutes all tabs

You should be able to test this by having a site like Soundcloud play a song while you try each method, since Soundcloud audio elements are one of the few sound sources that break mode isn't able to put on pause.

I'd rather have all enabling methods mute all tabs and all disabling methods unmute all tabs.

I'm using Vivaldi 5.2.2623.26 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10