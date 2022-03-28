@krg9898 Could you share a link to a website where this issue occurs? I did some tests on my own, and for me, the [ESC] key seems to give the same results in both Edge and Vivaldi - but I guess it's a matter of choosing the right test case.

Vivaldi is built a little bit different than other Chromium browsers, as it adds its own UI "layer" on top of Chromium, and perhaps that's what's causing the issue (but that's just a guess).

Anyway, I don't think that unbinding the [ESC] should be necessary in your case (unless it's obstructing the website you're using in some way), but since you already did that, you could try this: create a command chain, select the "Focus Page" command, and assign it to the [ESC] key in Settings. Let me know if that works for you.

For a more permanent solution, you'd have to report a bug, if you have a reliable test case that we could work with.