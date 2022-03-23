@stardepp Thanks for the suggestion, much appreciated, but this isn't a mouse problem. I have tried a wide range of other software as well as Chrome, Opera and Firefox. Only Vivaldi has a problem with the right click. This happened from one day to the other and I have made no changes to settings or anything else.

I've checked Vivaldi's mouse settings, just in case mouse gestures would have been turned on by default, but gestures is off.

My solution is to work in Chrome instead, but it would be interesting to find out what the matter is and be able to continue using Vivaldi.