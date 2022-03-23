We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Mouse right-click doesn't work
Since this morning (23/3/22), clicking on the right mouse button, either on a web page, over highlighted text or parts of the Vivaldi borders, does not bring up the context menu. Nothing at all happens. All my other browsers and software register the right click fine, so I gather there must be some issue with Vivaldi.
stardepp Translator
Maybe it helps to fully charge your mouse's battery, or try a different mouse?
@stardepp Thanks for the suggestion, much appreciated, but this isn't a mouse problem. I have tried a wide range of other software as well as Chrome, Opera and Firefox. Only Vivaldi has a problem with the right click. This happened from one day to the other and I have made no changes to settings or anything else.
I've checked Vivaldi's mouse settings, just in case mouse gestures would have been turned on by default, but gestures is off.
My solution is to work in Chrome instead, but it would be interesting to find out what the matter is and be able to continue using Vivaldi.
@zlad Do you use any extensions? It works perfectly here...
Pesala Ambassador
@zlad Try restarting Vivaldi.
@ayespy I only use Bitwarden, but it's not newly installed, I've had it for years and no other changes made. I used the same mouse on the same sites, right clicking away with not a hitch, just yesterday.
@pesala I did restart, with no change. My only extension is Bitwarden.
I will be finishing for the day in a moment. Maybe Vivaldi just needs a good night's sleep...
Thanks to everyone for your suggestions.
I had this issue from time to time.
Disabling Rocker gestures helped me.
I've been having the same issue for several months (maybe more than a year).
Nothing changed about it through different versions and distros, as well as different computers and peripherals.
A quick workaround that does the trick for me is to minimise Vivaldi and restore it.
All other apps work perfectly, all the time.
There is a tiny bit of visual feedback (colour changes in the window) to acknowledge the button has been pressed and registered, but no action is taken.
That involves right-click and left-click on page controls as well as menus.
It never happens right-away, so it sounds like only after working a bit (particularly if I use more than a couple of tabs) something goes corrupt and mouse clicks don't trigger respective routines to execute function code.
I don't know how to submit useful info for debug. Sorry.
I have recently inherited this issue as well. Worked a few days ago and hasn't worked since. RMB works with all my other software just fine. Tried a different mouse - same results. Gestures are off and have restarted Vivaldi multiple times. Would love some help troubleshooting/resolving this issue
5.7.2921.65 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@nschloss
Hi, I have several Vivaldi installs on Windows 11, no RMB issues.
Test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
Thank you for getting back. I have been 'playing' with various settings as well as combinations of mouse actions and it is now working again. My apologies for not being able to tell you what made the difference.
I've been having same problem (right mouse button stops working everywhere in browser, on web pages, tabs, everywhere) ever since I started using Vivaldi on Ubuntu desktop in Dec 2022, It is April 2023 now. Happens randomly 30 seconds to a few hours after using the browser. I can't reproduce it on demand. It happens after deleting profile and with no plugins. It happens on a second machine running Manjaro linux. Restarting Vivaldi fixes it until it happens again.
I've been having similar problems for probably a year with Vivaldi on MX Linux (multiple computers; not an issue when tested in Firefox). On mine, until the update today, right-click failed only when in a private window. Right-click would do nothing, and menu selections also wouldn't work. But the behavior was flaky. Right-click would virtually never work upon opening a private window, but occasionally, it would start working for no apparent reason after restarting the private window numerous times or opening and closing tabs in it for awhile. It reliably did not work, but fixing itself was random and not reproducible.
Vivaldi was updated today to v6.0.2979.11. Right-click has worked a couple of times that I've opened a private window and works normally on tabs in a regular window. However, it now doesn't work with nested speed dials on the Vivaldi start page in either a normal or private window. It works with top-level selections, but not selections nested in a start menu folder. Right-clicking on a nested start window selection (e.g., for "Open in New Tab" or "Open in Background Tab"), does produce the context menu, but selecting options in the context menu has no effect.
@fixer1234 I take it you must have custom driver software installed for your mouse. Vivaldi, in all instances (more than 20 on different systems) has no problem with mouse commands here.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@fixer1234 You can not compare issues with Windows (this thread) to Linux Mint Desktop. Completely different!
Ask in our Vivaldi Linux forum.
And i can tell you that Mint is a troublemaker with Vivialdi and othr Chromium related browsers – sad but true.
-
@DoctorG I did a search on the issue and landed here, not noticing that this is the Windows branch. Thanks for pointing it out. I'll repost on the Linux branch.
@Ayespy No custom drivers, just a vanilla Linux distro. Didn't notice that this thread was on the Windows branch. I'll repost in the appropriate place.
mib2berlin
@t0dd
Hi, working fine with enabled Gestures on Opensuse and for other Linux user, too.
This thread is 5 Months old, nobody else report this in the forum, iirc.
If you don´t use gestures all fine, I would died if they stop working on my Linux boxes.
Cheers, mib