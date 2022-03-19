Solved Personal digital certificate import - again!
Previous solutions for importing a personal digital certificate seem not to work these days. Can somebody point me to the current route to do this in V, please? Easy in most other browsers, well hidden in V.
@rafiki This has not changed at all, it's the same as it's always been. Vivaldi uses your OS certificate store to manage trust.
It's true there's no easy way to access the certificate manager directly in Vivaldi, and I hope they can add it one day.
Until then the URL for the internal Chromium settings page is:
chrome://settings/security
You then click on "Manage certificates".
More easier is just opening your OS certificate manager and add the certificate just like any other. In Windows this is of course "Certificate Manager" and you can search for it. It should also be under "Administrative Tools" in the Start menu.
Thanks for the link. Yes, I had already added the certs to my Windows 11 store which is why I was surprised when the cert failed to appear when required on a web page. Using your link I just now brought up the V store which is blank, It hadn't picked up the certs from the W11 store. I have now added them manually to the V store. Thanks for the tip.
@rafiki said in Personal digital certificate import - again!:
I had already added the certs to my Windows 11 store
It's the same thing. Like I said, Vivaldi uses the OS store. The UI that opens from Vivaldi looks different, but it's the same store.
Interesting. I wonder why it was blank.
Open Windows → Manage User Certificates and check Certificates → Current User → Personal Certificates, if you do not see any, close and reopen the Manage User Certificates.
Interesting. I wonder why it was blank.
What was blank?
