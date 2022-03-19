@rafiki This has not changed at all, it's the same as it's always been. Vivaldi uses your OS certificate store to manage trust.

It's true there's no easy way to access the certificate manager directly in Vivaldi, and I hope they can add it one day.

Until then the URL for the internal Chromium settings page is:

chrome://settings/security

You then click on "Manage certificates".

More easier is just opening your OS certificate manager and add the certificate just like any other. In Windows this is of course "Certificate Manager" and you can search for it. It should also be under "Administrative Tools" in the Start menu.