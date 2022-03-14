Hi there,

I am considering switching from Firefox to Vivaldi. I have been using Firefox for about 15+ years and it's been a bumpy road.

The reason I used Firefox was primarily due to several addons, the speed and ease of use. But in recent years Mozilla have failed to innovate and the browser is stagnating. The developers at Mozilla seem to be introducing more and more bugs with each version.

I can see old bugs in Firefox that are over 10 years old which have still not been addressed.

What did you dislike about Firefox?

What prompted you to move to Vivaldi?

Do you think you'll ever go back to Firefox?

Are you happier with Vivaldi?