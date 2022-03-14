Questions for those migrating from Firefox to Vivaldi
vivaldinew111
Hi there,
I am considering switching from Firefox to Vivaldi. I have been using Firefox for about 15+ years and it's been a bumpy road.
The reason I used Firefox was primarily due to several addons, the speed and ease of use. But in recent years Mozilla have failed to innovate and the browser is stagnating. The developers at Mozilla seem to be introducing more and more bugs with each version.
I can see old bugs in Firefox that are over 10 years old which have still not been addressed.
What did you dislike about Firefox?
What prompted you to move to Vivaldi?
Do you think you'll ever go back to Firefox?
Are you happier with Vivaldi?
@vivaldinew111 Hi there
Besides some concerns I have with Mozilla's privacy policy, I also dislike Firefox due to some bugs/crashing I experienced on multiple machines at our site. I also got annoyed by FF disappearing randomly even while it was installed (it might some of our policies but I doubt)
I moved to Vivaldi due to it's flexibility. I haven't encountered any issues with it like I have with FF and Edge. I also appreciate Vivaldi's pro privacy stance which hopefully will only get better from here-on.
I'll still use FF for certain things but do not see myself moving back to FF permanently or even for general browsing.
Definitely much happier with Vivaldi, and I highly recommend it to everyone I know
vivaldinew111
@yakov18 Thank you. It's good to get some opinions from those who have migrated. The future of web browsing looks promising once again.
@vivaldinew111 said in Questions for those migrating from Firefox to Vivaldi:
I can see old bugs in Firefox that are over 10 years old which have still not been addressed.
Does it help that Vivaldi has no 10 year old bugs?
Of course, Vivaldi isn't 10 years old yet!
I never experienced bugs with firefox but it has serious memory management issues and customisation has been eliminated.
The resource usage issue is years old and was still not resolved.
The mozilla of today are not the mozilla of yesteryear.
Premise: I was a first era Firefox-er (Mozilla 1.x - Firefox 0.x - 28/40) so I couldn't be objective on a lot of things due ol' "userbase betrayal" ^^,
@vivaldinew111 said in Questions for those migrating from Firefox to Vivaldi:
What did you dislike about Firefox?
Their UX team, mostly; too many changes over the years which broke the heart of old users (australis was the last drop, I fear).
Performance issue which took too many time (years) to be fixed (now quantum is pretty fine, but removed what made firefox unique as the
XUL interface dropping (even if probably it was the cause of half the hangs it had).
Questionable choices: telemetry by default (may be changed), pocket integration, the black mirror extension (seriously?), the broken extensions at every update, almost any "UI refresh",...
which made me switch to chromium 40 / chrome (also bad as UX but performant) and then vivaldi
What prompted you to move to Vivaldi?
Native vertical tabs.
Do you think you'll ever go back to Firefox?
Nope, I sometimes open Quantum or Firefox ESR but the love is gone years ago. And is still slower than vivaldi on the opening, who knows why XD
Are you happier with Vivaldi?
I like it. It has good devs with a great community behind (which also had firefox) and a good engine. Also, it has room for adapting to the user, a concept the was lost (is still possible in FF but their rush to change UI - changes that most users never asked - makes it very very unconfortable).
RealMat0s Ambassador
Hello, @vivaldinew111
I'll give you my opinion from my average user point of view.
I used Firefox for a few years in its early days - including Firefox OS - and what I liked the most was that it had support for different languages (including Spanish), was absolutely fast and was compatible with most of the things I was interested in.
However, as you say, over time more browsers appeared that offered more and had better policies - messages with which I felt identified.
In the end, more than the speed and what it offers you, it makes you feel better when in its blogs, its community, you find a sense of belonging, and that's what I got years later when I met Vivaldi. - Besides functionalities that nobody else offered me and I didn't know I needed, like the panel and the double floor tabs.
ThePfromtheO Translator
@vivaldinew111 What I don't like at Firefox is that it is slow, quite bad designed(old-fashioned) and that it doesn’t have a built in ad-block feature. I mainly moved to Vivaldi due its customization options, its extra features like the email, calendar, tasks and web panels. I think I'll never go back to Firefox. I'm happier with Vivaldi, despite its high resources usage and instability.
What I don't like at Vivaldi is that its mobile version doesn't support extensions, although I know it is not possible to add this feature in a Chromium-based browser.