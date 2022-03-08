It is not currently possible to configure tab activation after tab closure in a way, that doesn't take the user out of the current tab stack when closing tabs, because either the top or the bottom tab closure will take you out of the tab stack.

I'm proposing a settings checkbox, that would always jump to a tab in the current tab stack, either the the recent one, top one, bottom one, based on the existing preference.

New "Always Activate Tab in Current Tab Stack" checkbox to be added here:

