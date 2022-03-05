Save Web Page as Text File
I'm definitely on the Vivaldi bandwagon these days. There's one thing I would like to see. I would like to save a page as a text file. I copy text from one of the IMDB web pages to use in Ant Movie Catalog. Internet Explorer can do this. Is this something that is on the horizon for Vivaldi?
@AllanH
I thought this had been implemented but I can no longer find that option!
You can select the content of the website, copy it to the Blue Velvet Editor and from there save it to the disk as Html with working links, conserving the original UI, as PDF or also as plain Text. The editor works also in the webpanel and in mobile.
@Hadden89 said in Save Web Page as Text File:
@AllanH you mean saved as .txt ? Doesn't ANT accept html format too ?
Wouldn't be the same to copy the text you need and then pasting it to ANT?
At that time, I thought I needed a workaround to pull the entire cast of a movie from IMDB. Saving the web page as text was easier for me.
I found out a short time later on the AMC Forum that AMC could pull all actors if I changed a script option.
Much easier.