Hi!

Is there any way to drag and drop links into folders in the bookmark bar and put them where I want in that folder like it can be done in Firefox or Chrome? Right now I always have to do this in two steps:

Drag and drop the link in the folder I want to have it in. Open the folder and moving the dropped link into the position or folder that I want to have it in exactly.

With many bookmarks and lots of different folders inside a root folder this is pretty tedious and annoying. Is there any option I overlooked or is it "normal" that the bookmark bar behaves a bit clunky and unintuitive?

Regards,

Andi