We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Dragging and dropping link into bookmark bar folders
-
Hi!
Is there any way to drag and drop links into folders in the bookmark bar and put them where I want in that folder like it can be done in Firefox or Chrome? Right now I always have to do this in two steps:
- Drag and drop the link in the folder I want to have it in.
- Open the folder and moving the dropped link into the position or folder that I want to have it in exactly.
With many bookmarks and lots of different folders inside a root folder this is pretty tedious and annoying. Is there any option I overlooked or is it "normal" that the bookmark bar behaves a bit clunky and unintuitive?
Regards,
Andi
-
aneesamjad
Hi, as per my knowledge there isn't anyway. This is the same feature I also miss in Vivaldi.
Another work around is "Add Active Tab" feature,
you need to go to the folder where you want to save the bookmark from toolbar, then click add active tab.
-
Pesala Ambassador
- Open the Bookmark Panel
- Drag and Drop from the padlock or selected URL field into any folder
- Hover any folder / subforlder to open it
-
@pesala Thanks, I was aware of the bookmark panel but I don't use it since I want a clean interface, forgot to mention that. It would be nice if bookmark panel and bookmark bar would work the same but apparently they are more different than I thought.
On another note: I can't upvote anything in the forum using Vivaldi, I get the following error in the browser console:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@andi90 said in Dragging and dropping link into bookmark bar folders:
I can't upvote anything in the forum using Vivaldi, I get the following error in the browser console:
No such problem here. Disable your extensions one by one to see what might be causing this.
-
-
sbernecchia
Hello,
I also want to drag and drop into bookmark bar folders.
Is there a bug report for this issue?
Thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@sbernecchia
Hi, this is not a bug but a missing feature.
Vivaldi does not prefer the bookmark bar to handle and manage bookmarks.
Use the bookmark panel for manage and the bookmark bar for use your bookmarks.
This will not change in Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib