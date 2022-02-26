Solved [Resolved] Cannot scroll on a page
josefkotlaba
On the eshop czc.cz I cannot scroll.
While the page is loading, the scroll bar sometimes displays for a brief moment and the page responds to scrolling, but after that it disappears and the page no longer responds to any attempts to scroll. Arrow keys, Page Up/Down, Home/End don't do anything, scrolling mouse wheel doesn't do anything, clicking mousewheel changes the cursor but moving it doesn't work.
I tried removing all extensions but no change.
It used to work but I don't know when exactly it stopped. I haven't found any other pages with this issue. It works in other browsers.
Pesala Ambassador
@josefkotlaba The page scroll fine for me if I accept cookies.
josefkotlaba
@pesala Hm, Vivaldi ad block blocks the cookie prompt for me. But now that I know that I can deal with it. Thanks.
Hi,
I have the same problem:
from time to time I come across websites that can't be scrolled by mouse wheel and doesn't show scoll bars as well, though all works fine when opened in other browsers.
I found this threat, which is a few years old and is marked as resolved, but I wonder, what the final solution is / was?
Does Vivaldis adblocker prevent the scroll bars from being visible?
(but then why can't the page be scrolled normally with the mouse wheel?)
cheers
Mic
mib2berlin Soprano
@MicRe
The ad blocker doesn't show the cookie popup and some pages block the page until you hit enter on the accept button.
Disable blocking for such pages or disable the block list for cookie warning in Settings > Privacy > Manage Sources.
If such issues appear test in a Guest Profile.
ahaaaaa!
I switched of the adblock for that site, also added the site to the adblocker exceptions list, and switched off all other track blockers, but that didn't fix the behavior for that site.
But the workarount with the guest profile worked.
Many thanks
and greetings from Reinickendorf
Mic
mib2berlin Soprano
@MicRe
Hm, if the guest profile work something in your user profile still block something.
You can keep all extensions from loading with editing your desktop shortcut and add
--disable-extensions to test if any other extension cause this.