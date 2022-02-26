Hi,

I have the same problem:

from time to time I come across websites that can't be scrolled by mouse wheel and doesn't show scoll bars as well, though all works fine when opened in other browsers.

I found this threat, which is a few years old and is marked as resolved, but I wonder, what the final solution is / was?

Does Vivaldis adblocker prevent the scroll bars from being visible?

(but then why can't the page be scrolled normally with the mouse wheel?)

cheers

Mic