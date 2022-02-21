Solved ProMotion on 2021 Macbook Pro
Bobbrown314
I am using Vivaldi on my 2021 Macbook Pro. When I use chrome I am able to get the 120Hz refresh rate when scrolling, but with Vivaldi I am not. Does anyone know a solution to this problem or has Vivaldi just not implemented this feature?
Thanks
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hello, @bobbrown314, and welcome to our forums!
Although I'm on Windows, I don't see any reason why Vivaldi shouldn't behave the same as Chrome in this regard. For example, I'm using Vivaldi with a refresh rate of 144 Hz at this moment.
Try enabling/disabling the hardware acceleration and see if it changes. Type
vivaldi://gpuin the address bar and look for the "Refresh Rate in Hz" value.
Bobbrown314
Thank you so much. Vivaldi told me there was an error with the refresh rate. After restarting Vivaldi it now works at 120hz
WorkoutGuy24
It doesn't work. The refresh rate is 30. WTF?
I'm using MacbookPro 2023
I just installed and wanted to move to Vivaldi
But vivaldi://gpu told me that my refresh rate is 120 Hz
WorkoutGuy24
Why it's marked as solved when it's not? I still have a problem on my mac
Hi,
If you see above,
The topic is marked as solved since February 2022.
I've just marked the right answer as solution.
If your problem is not solved by this solution, open a new topic since would be another reason being it's 2 year newer and current MacOs and Vivaldi versions are totally different.