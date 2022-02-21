Using Command+W to close Preferences dialogue also closes the active browser tab
First, thanks for this fantastic browser. Been a fan since the Opera days.
I noticed the following bug lately, maybe since about 2 months ago.
Environment: Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 on Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra
Description: Typing Cmd+W to close the Preferences dialogue also closes the browser tab behind it, the one that was focused before opening Preferences.
Oddly this does affect the Start page: if that's in the browser tab behind the prefs dialogue, it does not get closed.
The same thing also happens with the Dev Tools window: Cmd+W in Dev Tools closes the active browser tab behind it (even if it's not the tab related to the Dev Tools window)
It looks like the keystroke event is being allowed to propagate beyond the window that handled it.
Instructions to reproduce:
- Browse to any web page (not Start page), let's say vivaldi.com
- Open Preferences dialogue, either from menu or with shortcut Cmd+,
- Type Cmd+W to close Preferences
- Notice that the vivaldi.com tab also closes, as if Cmd+W were typed there
@jsdza I can confirm this behaviour with Dev Tools (even docked).
I'm unable to reproduce it either in Stable or Snapshot with «Settings in a window» in a clean profile (I'm using «Settings in a tab» in my main profile).
In the meantime, as a workaround, you can use
Open Settings in a Tabin
Settings | Appearance | Window Appearance.
Btw, there's a new Stable version: 5.1.2567.49.
MacBook Pro Early 2015 | macOS 10.12.6 Sierra | Vivaldi 5.2.2581.4 & Vivaldi 5.1.2567.49
@hlehyaric Thanks for the prompt response and sound advice, both well appreciated. I wasn't aware of the settings-in-a-tab switch, thanks for the tip.
TBH the issue with settings window didn't bother me much, but keystroke events leaking from Dev Tools (undocked, FWIW) are quite bothersome. For example, typing a 6, 7, 8, 9 or 0 in the Dev Tools console pane changes zoom level of the window behind it, which I guess interprets them as View shortcuts.
I'll upgrade to the latest version & if the problem persists I'll report back here.
Thanks once again
-J
@jsdza Regarding Dev Tools & update, unfortunately, don't hold your breath. I can easily reproduce those issues in both latest Stable & Snapshot versions. It's best to check if issues persist after updating, but be prepared to fill a bug report.
Would you be so kind to report back here the bug number VB-xxxxx (after sending a bug report, you'll receive a confirmation email with that number)?
Hi again, @hlehyaric
I just updated to 5.1.2567.49 and still seeing the same behaviour from Dev Tools when undocked (but not when docked in any of the 3 positions). With focus on the Dev Tools Console command line, digits 6, 7 and 8 change zoom level of the tab behind the Dev Tools window.
But here's where it gets really bizarre: I have a window with 3 tabs in it. This message is in one of those 3 tabs (I'll call this one tab #3).
If I open Dev Tools from any of the 3 tabs, and type 6, 7, 8, 9 or 0 on the Dev Tools Console command line, the zoom level of the active tab in this window changes, except for this tab, #3. Doesn't matter which tab opened DT in the first place.
The sites open right now on tabs #1 and #2 are gmail and xkcd, FWIW. I tested with vivladi.net on another tab and that was also affected the same way by those keystrokes.
Welp. There you have it!
Rgds
-J
Just saw your latest message about filing a bug report. Will do.
Rgds
-J
@hlehyaric said in Using Command+W to close Preferences dialogue also closes the active browser tab:
bug report
Bug report is VB-87049 and describes effect seen with Dev Tools window.
Command+W in Preferences window no longer closes the tab behind it, so that at least seems to be fixed
Rgds
-J
This issue is present (again) in version 6.8.xxxx a few of the latest updates. Cmd-W closes the whole window. A new window is unavailable from the File menu. When one achieves a new window -I forget how- all workspaces are empty but can be retrieved from the Windows panel. The problem is so multi-level and complex that I'm wary of continuing with Vivaldi.
Streptococcus
@rossau said in Using Command+W to close Preferences dialogue also closes the active browser tab:
Is closing the window not what Cmd-W is supposed to do? In the list in the Finder, that is what Cmd-W is described as doing, anyway.