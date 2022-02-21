First, thanks for this fantastic browser. Been a fan since the Opera days.

I noticed the following bug lately, maybe since about 2 months ago.

Environment: Vivaldi 5.0.2497.32 on Mac OS 10.13.6 High Sierra

Description: Typing Cmd+W to close the Preferences dialogue also closes the browser tab behind it, the one that was focused before opening Preferences.

Oddly this does affect the Start page: if that's in the browser tab behind the prefs dialogue, it does not get closed.

The same thing also happens with the Dev Tools window: Cmd+W in Dev Tools closes the active browser tab behind it (even if it's not the tab related to the Dev Tools window)

It looks like the keystroke event is being allowed to propagate beyond the window that handled it.

Instructions to reproduce: