RSS Feed Delete Problem and Proposed Solutions
cobalt3096
Running Vivaldi 5.1.2567.49 stable on Linux Mint 20.2.
RSS Feature Request:
Problem:
It is too easy to mistakenly remove an RSS feed from the side panel. A number of times now I have attempted to delete an article by hitting the delete key, only to discover that the feed itself was highlighted and I mistakenly deleted the feed and not just the article.
Preferred solution:
- Require confirmation dialogue before delete of feed
Optional solutions:
- Move the feed to an RSS-specific wastebin/trashcan where it can be recovered easily
- Use a control key sequence like "ctrl z" to restore the feed
Thanks!
I'd vote for this more than once if I could. I keep doing the exact same thing, and it's a pain to have to go back to the original site or to have to open Thunderbird just to get the RSS address again.
sergey.rachev
Another acceptable option is to move focus to received messages pane after clicking on a RSS feed in a side panel. Then accidental delete button hit will delete what is intended to be deleted - the first read message.