Keyboard Shortcut for Applying a Label
It would be really helpful if there was a keyboard shortcut to quickly apply a label to a message. Just have the shortcut pop up a menu with available labels (& the ability to create a new one on the fly) that we can quickly click on & apply to a message.
I assumed that I had made this request before, but I cannot find it any more, so I probably have not. I think that it would be best if single key shortcuts like
lwould simply open the label list, and allow one or multiple selections (I'm not quite sure what should be the default, as both have their advantage, but probably the list should just close on
Enter).
M2 opens such a list with a simple
lpress by default, and I believe that such single key shortcuts are very much easier than having to use multi-key shortcuts that even involve the menu key...
// well, kinda found it.
@pesala I'm on a Mac, I don't have a menu key.
@Pesala said in Keyboard Shortcut for Applying a Label:
@glassich There already is on my keyboard. See the Menu Key.
Press that, followed by the Access Key, which is b for the English UI.
@Pesala I'm lost here. This appears to be something I would be interested in but I don't understand the steps to get there. Can you help me out with a bit more detail? TIA
@janrif If you don't have an access key, I guess you will have to right-click, then use the access keys.
solidsnake Ambassador
@janrif That is actually a key for the right mouse button.
With messages window selected, press the menu key to open the pop-up menu, and then press the underlined letter of particular menu item.
In that menu, b is for labels submenu, then another key for exact label. That's three single key presses, but until there is not a command to be assigned to a keyboard shortcut, this is the keyboard way
Either that or AHK.
@solidsnake said in Keyboard Shortcut for Applying a Label:
That is actually a key for the right mouse button.
@solidsnake tks for helping out but I'm lost. What is the actual key for right mouse button? I don't think I have a menu key. I read the Wikipedia article & tried all the key combos. None did the trick. So what am I missing? BTW I know I can right click & get to labels quite quickly; it's the very first step that has me befuddled. TIA
solidsnake Ambassador
@janrif It is located between right Alt and Ctrl on the right side on the keyboard.
If your keyboard doesn't have this key, then you can use Shift+F10. Same function.
@janrif You are correct, Macs don't appear to have that functionality by default.
You can check out some of the solutions provided on this question:
https://apple.stackexchange.com/questions/32715/how-do-i-open-the-context-menu-from-a-mac-keyboard
@Pesala @solidsnake problem solved. Found old keyboard w menu button & found directions how to program keys here using MS Power Toys found here.
Hope this helps someone.
In thunderbird, you press 1-6 to apply labels. No faffing. It would be nice to see this in Vivaldi.
robinkeunen
Adding my vote here, i'd love to be able to process my mail with either 1-6 labels like in thunderbird or touch L then choosing the label.
For this workaround to work, I had to remap a dead key from my keyboard (PrtSc) to menu then hit
- Menu
- b (l is mapped to flags in the menu, reordering might help)
- <first letter of label>
@robinkeunen If you have no Windows Key on your keyboard, try Shift+F10, which displays the context menu for me on Windows. If an email is selected, you can apply labels using the Access Keys, as stated above.
@Pesala said in Keyboard Shortcut for Applying a Label:
Press that, followed by the Access Key, which is b for the English UI.
This request has only 7 votes after two years, so I advise finding a workaround. Since users can delete labels and add custom labels, it might not be easy to implement this feature.
robinkeunen
Thank you for your answer : I'm using the workaround cited above