I assumed that I had made this request before, but I cannot find it any more, so I probably have not. I think that it would be best if single key shortcuts like l would simply open the label list, and allow one or multiple selections (I'm not quite sure what should be the default, as both have their advantage, but probably the list should just close on Enter ).

M2 opens such a list with a simple l press by default, and I believe that such single key shortcuts are very much easier than having to use multi-key shortcuts that even involve the menu key...

// well, kinda found it.