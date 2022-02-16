Deleting All Passwords doesn't clear passwords
-
Here's a GIF showing the issue:
//MODEDIT: removed content containing possibly sensitive data
Steps to reproduce:
- Tools -> Delete Browsing Data
- Choose "Passwords"
- Choose "All Time"
- Execute.
- Refresh vivaldi://settings/all/
- Go back to passwords
- All the passwords are still there.
I really need to clear these out. how can I do it?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I just tried this in a test profile, and I was able to clear all the passwords without problems. Did you try closing the settings tab first?
Alternatively, you could try clearing them via the Chromium settings, by typing this into the URL bar:
chrome://settings/clearBrowserData
-
Are these basic auth passwords? Maybe there's an issue with deleting passwords from basic auth, or possibly only passwords saved on IP, with non-standard ports?
Does deleting passwords one by one work?
How about from
chrome://settings/passwords?
-
I am using Vivalidi because I do not want to use any google products. So... why do I have to use the "Chromium settings" in order to get Vivaldi to do something, like clear my passwords that it has saved? I am not techy, so I appreciate an explanation! Thanks.
-
@user16110 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
This is a troubleshooting topic, the user had trouble deleting passwords directly from the Vivaldi user interface. So we ask the user to test various things to try to narrow the issue down to something specific that can be investigated further and possibly reported as a bug.
Unfortunately the user never returned, so we are none the wiser...
Vivaldi is built on the open-source Chromium base, that's why some internal (hidden) pages say
chrome://instead of
vivaldi://. Please read:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromium_(web_browser)
Are you saying you're having the same problem with deleting passwords as the starter of this topic?
-
@pathduck Thank you, I appreciate the explanation.
And, yes, I cannot get Vivaldi to forget my passwords. I'd rather not have them saved in the browser. Any tips appreciated! I did notice today when going on Vivaldi website that there is a new release, and I haven't updated. (Does Vivaldi do automatic updates? I suppose not?)
-
@user16110 You're welcome
And, yes, I cannot get Vivaldi to forget my passwords. I'd rather not have them saved in the browser.
OK, and you've tried both Tools > Delete Browsing Data and deleting passwords directly in the Settings > Privacy list?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/delete-browsing-data/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/password-management/
Have you tried deleting from the internal page?
chrome://settings/passwords
Lastly - In Help > About you will find your Profile Path.
If you copy that path into your OS file explorer (I don't have a Mac), you should find a file called
Login Data.
If you close the browser and then delete this file it will also remove all stored passwords.
Note: If you have Sync enabled, when doing the last thing, they will likely be synced back. So make sure you delete browsing data before doing this.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Delete_synced_data
-
Can confirm. Deleting password didn't work for me either, however,
chrome://settings/clearBrowserDatadid it for me.
-
PercyBottle
For what it's worth, I had the same problem. I'm using Vivaldi 5.3.2679.58 on Mac (M1 chip) and I imported hundreds of passwords from a different browser. I wanted to delete them all. I could delete 1 at a time in settings, but you can't select more than 1 password at at time (command- or shift-clicking doesn't let you select more than one). And Tools->Delete browsing data...->Passwords (all time) did absolutely nothing.
Navigating to chrome://settings/clearBrowserData did the trick for me.
-
victorxstc
This problem still exists. The official way of batch-deleting passwords does NOT work at ALL. I mean this:
Tools --> Delete Browsing Data --> Passwords --> All times.
I tried the above method about ten times on different versions of Vivaldi, including the latest one (i.e., 5.7.2921.60 (Stable channel) (64-bit)). It never ever worked.
I also turned off sync before attempting to delete passwords using the above (official) method. Still, didn't work at all.
But this one (learnt from this thread) worked just fine:
chrome://settings/clearBrowserData
-
@eljules Thank you. Vivaldi has the same problem on 2024 and your comment still works
-
Aw. Didn't expect this.