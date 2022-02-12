I have posted on the forum about this issue, but to re-iterate, left-clicking on a download link does not always result in the file being downloaded but also, no message is given as to why.

I have discovered that the reason for not downloading is the web site's in question are using SSL but the download links are not. I known Chrome behaves the same way but Edge gives a warning that the file cannot be downloaded securely.

I discovered in Vivaldi I could right-click and open the link in a new tab and then the files would download, but I think it would be very helpful if Vivaldi gave a similar warning as Edge. As it stands, Vivaldi remains silent and initially I was left wondering why nothing had happened. I asked myself was it some unknown problem with my PC or do I need to re-install Vivaldi?

Even with my work-around, it begs the question that I was able to download without knowing there was a security risk. That said, I know the file I was downloading (firmware update for my media player) was safe as it's from a well the well known company Dune.

The warning message could just indicate that the web site is not using a secure method for its download links and it's at the user's discretion if they want to proceed.

Thank you.

Regards Ray Couzens