Show Warning for blocked download
I have posted on the forum about this issue, but to re-iterate, left-clicking on a download link does not always result in the file being downloaded but also, no message is given as to why.
I have discovered that the reason for not downloading is the web site's in question are using SSL but the download links are not. I known Chrome behaves the same way but Edge gives a warning that the file cannot be downloaded securely.
I discovered in Vivaldi I could right-click and open the link in a new tab and then the files would download, but I think it would be very helpful if Vivaldi gave a similar warning as Edge. As it stands, Vivaldi remains silent and initially I was left wondering why nothing had happened. I asked myself was it some unknown problem with my PC or do I need to re-install Vivaldi?
Even with my work-around, it begs the question that I was able to download without knowing there was a security risk. That said, I know the file I was downloading (firmware update for my media player) was safe as it's from a well the well known company Dune.
The warning message could just indicate that the web site is not using a secure method for its download links and it's at the user's discretion if they want to proceed.
Thank you.
Regards Ray Couzens
@rayc I support a warning in download panel/popup or modal if a download is blocked.
Edge 98 has such message.
Vivaldi does show nothing when download is blocked f.ex. while downloading by a link without SSL in a SSL loaded web page.
This should also be improved for direct links to tabs / pages that are blocked by vivaldi's ad blocker.
e.g. uBlock shows an interstitial page with
uBlock Origin has prevented the following page from loading, whereas vivaldi gives a generic error, which makes figuring out what went wrong difficult when a page is incorrectly blocked.
DoctorG Ambassador
I remember there was a hint in Download Panel when a download was blocked.
But i have no download to test this now.
@DoctorG I can reproduce it by the following:
- Add https://easylist.to/easylist/fanboy-annoyance.txt as a source to vivaldi's ad blocker
- trying to right click and "save link as" the following link: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/69054/rss-feed-ticker/
It does tell me in a small message that it's blocked, but not why. Nor would I see it if this happened in the background.
The silent blocking of download over non-SSL links from SSL-secured sites is really a pain for Vivaldi and Chromium users. Saving or opening a download fails in this case without any notice.
This is not a discussion how to workaround, most users do not know why the link broke, i miss notice for users like in Edge.
Beholder4096
This is why Edge will always ALWAYS be a better browser than Vivaldi. Annoyances like this cost users time and effort to figure out what is wrong. A basic function of file downloading somehow not working is writing on the wall for this browser.
Each day using this browser I am hammered by bugs and annoyances not fixed for YEARS. Known issues that plague this software are always pushed aside by devs in favor of new features. Which will themselves contain some more issues that will be pushed aside by even more new features.
Vivaldi is a hot mess of a browser. Looks good on first try but is PITA to use long-term. The polish that is needed to fix this would take 1-2 months of work and 1 major release but since no one is able to give it a proper priority, this will never happen. Even worse is that the devs sometimes identify these long standing bugs as chromium issues and may thus underhandedly refuse to fix them.
Aaron Translator
@Beholder4096
1.vivaldi is a small team
2. Complaining will not help solve the problem
3.Vivaldi or Edge,you are free
@Aaron said in Show Warning for blocked download:
1.vivaldi is a small team
I know, we know.
2. Complaining will not help solve the problem
No, but using a broken browser main feature is not nice when other competitors work.
3.Vivaldi or Edge,you are free
Sorry, to disagree to your answer.
That would mean is should switch to Chromium 122 for my work processes? Really!?
Broken downloads without warning shown like in Chromium 122 is a time killer.
Needing to click around to open Downloads panel and see nothing, opening chrome://downloads and see nothing, trying do use Save link as is time consuming and a pain.
Aaron Translator
Vivaldi is my favorite and pretty much the only browser I use, and I'm willing to be more tolerant of some of its imperfections. As for others, whatever
Pesala Ambassador
@Aaron Some bugs are easily ignored or worked around. Others, not so easily.
VB-103937 7-Zip Downloads Fail Silently
Go to my Free Fonts Page and try to download the 7-Zip archives linked to the preview graphics.
Right-click, Save Link As... is OK, if you know that method. Many visitors to my site may not figure it out.
Vivaldi Stable, and Firefox work as expected, but the feature is broken in the latest Snapshot.