I noticed cumbersome issue what I have never seen in any other browser.

"Page Load Progress" → "Favicon Spinner" not loading when website is waiting first response from server (Time To First Byte).

This is "must have" functionality not even for developers, but also for other users. For example if user press Purchase button in ecommerce website and there is going ~10 seconds process in server side (registering purchase, generate invoice etc.) then user don't see any loading indicator and will try to press Purchase button again and again.

Here is video example https://www.dropbox.com/s/mnfkxbm0q47l9lo/2022-02-10_18-50-56.mp4?dl=0