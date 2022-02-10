Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte)
-
I noticed cumbersome issue what I have never seen in any other browser.
"Page Load Progress" → "Favicon Spinner" not loading when website is waiting first response from server (Time To First Byte).
This is "must have" functionality not even for developers, but also for other users. For example if user press Purchase button in ecommerce website and there is going ~10 seconds process in server side (registering purchase, generate invoice etc.) then user don't see any loading indicator and will try to press Purchase button again and again.
Here is video example https://www.dropbox.com/s/mnfkxbm0q47l9lo/2022-02-10_18-50-56.mp4?dl=0
-
-
-
@pslv did you already report that bug? I have the same issue.
I created a small PHP file to demonstrate the issue. Loading time will be around 15 seconds, but the favicon spinner only appears right before the page is loaded.
-
@ckdot Yes, the spinner appears to late. In Chromium 99 or Firefox all is fine with spinner.
-
Yes I did, but still no answer
-
I found a bug in tracker:
VB-61638 "Spinner Favicon does not update as soon as a Tab is Loading" - Confirmed
@pslv You should have one now.
-
@doctorg yes, just got unswer:
Thanks for reporting this issue and sorry for the trouble.
We were able to reproduce the issue. The developers will look into it and if they have a fix, we’ll send you an automated update via email once the fix is released in the Stable version of Vivaldi.
We’re a small team, so please bear in mind that (depending on the complexity) it may take a while for the fix to get into our Stable version.
-
@pslv Yes, your bug VB-86623 "Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte)" is a confirmed duplicate of VB-61638.
-
For me it is irritating when the spinner does not work, i always might think Vivaldi freezed.
-
@pslv @DoctorG
Great news to read that you have found and accepted this as a bug. It has been a stopper for my company to replace Firefox with Vivaldi due to this. We have some Intranet (PHP-)scripts that doesn't show any data until after 8-10 seconds and it is impossible to know whether Vivaldi is waiting in the background or not.
Another example I've found on the Internet (if you need another test site) which we use a lot and also takes 2-3 seconds to respond is https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers.
A funny thing I noticed is that if you open a new tab while you are waiting for the slow site to respond, then the spinner immediately starts up in the other, now inactive tab.
Anyhow thank you for a great browser and keep up the good work!
-
@fredrik69 said in Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte):
Another example I've found on the Internet (if you need another test site) which we use a lot and also takes 2-3 seconds to respond is https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers.
Same delay on Chromium 101, Edge 100 and Firefox 100. But in Vivaldi no spinner, and that is really irritating users
-
@DoctorG said in Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte):
@fredrik69 said in Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte):
Another example I've found on the Internet (if you need another test site) which we use a lot and also takes 2-3 seconds to respond is https://ssl-tools.net/mailservers.
Same on Chromium 101, Edge 100 and Firefox 100.
No, not in my installations. FF & Edge v.100.x shows their progress animations as expected. This "problem" only occurs with Vivaldi. Both with latest main and snapshot (2022-05-09).
-
@fredrik69 I update report VB-61638 "Spinner Favicon does not update as soon as a Tab is Loading" for current 52. and 5.3
-
Favicon Spinner must be active when waiting TTFB (Time to first byte):
VB-61638 "Spinner Favicon does not update as soon as a Tab is Loading"
Is this still relevant for 5.3 Stable ansd 5.4 Snapshot?
Seems it is visible on pages which respnse very slow after request.
For me to remember later: I updated the bug tracker for internal 5.4 Daily.
-
@DoctorG
I confirm the problem still exist in 5.4.2753.19 (Official Build) (64-bit).
/Fredrik
-
@fredrik69 VB-86623? Thanks, i updated the information in tracker.
-
And unfortunately still no solution in 5.5.2805.32 (Stable channel, 64-bit).
What a pity...
-
@fredrik69 Sad, that is not fixed. I updated the bug tracker entry.
VB-61638 "Spinner Favicon does not update as soon as a Tab is Loading" - Confirmed, no dev assigned
-
Still not fixed Is there any way to prioritize this?
This is a bug only happening in Vivaldi and - in my eyes - quite obvious. A browser should give feedback if a page is still loading.
-
@ckdot I confirm it is still broken in version 6.1.3035.75 (Stable channel) (64-bit).