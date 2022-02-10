@ryofurue I didn't mention it in in the snapshot thread or my bug report, but when I explicitly select a word before trying to invoke macOS's lookup feature, I also get the dictionary app to open.

I guess it might be a separate bug, but it's hard to tell.

EDIT: Ok, it's definitely a separate bug. New tabs are the only place where the popup works correctly, and I was able to reproduce it. You manually highlight a word, and then you try to use lookup with a three-fingers tap/force-click. If anywhere else that is not directly on top of the selected word, the dictionary app is opened instead.

On my Mac Mini (M1, 2020) with a Trackpad, however, the lookup function just works as before. Same macOS version and same version of Vivaldi Snapshot.

I'm a bit confused here, are you saying that the lookup feature works just fine on the mac mini with the magic trackpad?

Also, not sure if this is already known, but you can invoke the lookup feature through the context menu as well. A workaround while it is broken.