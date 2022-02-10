Dictionary popup is gone.
-
When you tap on a word with three fingers on the Trackpad, you used to get a popup which shows dictionary entries for the word. (System Preferences > Trackpad > Lookup & data detectors)
I've recently realized that this functionality is broken on Vivaldi Snapshot. On a three-finger tap, the Dictionary app is invoked as a separate app window instead of the popup within the browser.
I've tried a fresh installation of Vivaldi Snapshot (fresh profile, no extension, no customization, anything). The result is the same.
The lookup functionality works as expected on Chrome, Safari, and Firefox.
I'm always on the latest Vivaldi snapshot. Currently it's
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.22 (Official Build) (x86_64) Revision 8a5dcc7ff08ab3789dd7a35886f85a9fa01e4417 OS macOS Version 12.2 (Build 21D49)
-
@ryofurue Yes, «Look Up» is broken in V. It is reported in the snapshot thread (VB-86526).
-
@hlehyaric Thanks for the useful information.
As I wrote in
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/5-1-rc-2/#comment-555973
however, my case is somewhat different. Do you think I should submit a separate bug report?
-
@ryofurue I didn't mention it in in the snapshot thread or my bug report, but when I explicitly select a word before trying to invoke macOS's lookup feature, I also get the dictionary app to open.
I guess it might be a separate bug, but it's hard to tell.
EDIT: Ok, it's definitely a separate bug. New tabs are the only place where the popup works correctly, and I was able to reproduce it. You manually highlight a word, and then you try to use lookup with a three-fingers tap/force-click. If anywhere else that is not directly on top of the selected word, the dictionary app is opened instead.
On my Mac Mini (M1, 2020) with a Trackpad, however, the lookup function just works as before. Same macOS version and same version of Vivaldi Snapshot.
I'm a bit confused here, are you saying that the lookup feature works just fine on the mac mini with the magic trackpad?
Also, not sure if this is already known, but you can invoke the lookup feature through the context menu as well. A workaround while it is broken.
-
@ryofurue See here: https://streamable.com/hm8kwp
This can also be reproduced quick commands when done in a webpage; the lookup popup has been broken on quick commands for longer (VB-51141 - Three-fingers-tap/force-click does not work inside quick commands)
-
@altcode said in Dictionary popup is gone.:
On my Mac Mini (M1, 2020) with a Trackpad, however, the lookup function just works as before. Same macOS version and same version of Vivaldi Snapshot.
I'm a bit confused here, are you saying that the lookup feature works just fine on the mac mini with the magic trackpad?
Exactly. As you say, "just fine", as if nothing had happened. If I didn't use my MacBook Pro, I wouldn't have noticed this bug.
-
So, I've reported my issue (three-finger tap not giving the popup) as VB-86639 .
Edit: I forgot to mention that I've just upgraded macOS to 12.2.1 and as a result restarted my laptop. Vivaldi Snapshot remains the latest version (5.1.2567.38). The problem persists.
-
This haven't been fixed till today, with Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (arm64) on macOS 13.4.1.
Anyone ever had a look on this bug?
-
because this problem，today i still use 4.3.2439.65, Is it possible for developers to fix this problem?
-
thedayismine
Any update on this?
-
@thedayismine . . . I suppose you have the same problem as reported in this thread. Is that correct?
On my machine (mac mini M1) with the latest macOS (15.1.1) and the latest Vivaldi Snapshot [7.1.3570.3 (Official Build) (arm64)], the triple-finger tapping correctly invokes the dictionary popup.