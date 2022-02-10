I just wanted to chime in and say that I've encountered this on multiple computers and browser instances all using different profiles. I don't have a way to reproduce it consistently, but sometimes after Vivaldi has been running for a while tabs just stop being able to be closed.

I'm not able to find what causes it so I'm sure this message isn't super helpful other than just confirming another user is having this problem on multiple unrelated computers. Only thing in common is that they are all Windows 10 x64 with one being Pro edition and the other being Enterprise.