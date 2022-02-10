Unable to Close tabs
kshitijsubedi
This has been happening a few times lately. I am on a stable channel.
I try to close the tab and it cannot close however I can create one.
After I restart the browser it is working.
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.39 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 8963a81d8c1c8fcb85102a26391fa62c3887f8cd
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.469)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@kshitijsubedi Are the tabs closing after a while or not at all? Is it similar to the issue described by a macOS user here?
FWIW, I'm not seeing anything like that here. Tested in Vivaldi Stable 5.1.2567.39 & Snapshot 5.1.2567.38 (both 64-bit on Windows 10 ver. 21H2, x64, build ver. 19044.1526).
Did you try a clean profile? For more information, please refer to the Troubleshooting issues guide.
@kshitijsubedi , can you close the tabs with middle click instead of using the close button? I do it so, because it's easier
kshitijsubedi
@pafflick They are not closing at all even several minutes later. I have to restart browser.
After new update sometimes I can't close tabs, they are stuck on my panel. I can't close them with a mouse or with "x" button. Only closing Vivaldi app and reopening it helps. Very annoying.
@seisevan welcome to the forum!
Not sure I understand the way the issue presents itself to you: are the tabs smaller in width on the tab bar (in which case they would be pinned tabs = tabs that cannot be closed)? If not, have you tried other means to close the tab, for example using the mouse gesture rightclick + move down, then right, or the keyboard shortcut ctrl+w?
Edit: I had the same Problemm, but after restarting vivaldi it works again.
I just wanted to chime in and say that I've encountered this on multiple computers and browser instances all using different profiles. I don't have a way to reproduce it consistently, but sometimes after Vivaldi has been running for a while tabs just stop being able to be closed.
I'm not able to find what causes it so I'm sure this message isn't super helpful other than just confirming another user is having this problem on multiple unrelated computers. Only thing in common is that they are all Windows 10 x64 with one being Pro edition and the other being Enterprise.
I'm also having this happen every couple days. Someone else reported it here and they include an animation showing the problem: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/71797/unable-to-close-tabs
It frequently happens that tab close doesn't work via keyboard shortcut. Often, trying a second time works. But the problem seems to occur randomly. It's hard to reproduce reliably, and I can't rule out that an extension could be affecting things. Has anyone had any luck zeroing in on this issue?
(EDIT: Just to clarify, I've experienced this on multiple devices and operating systems.)
(ALSO: I often find that double clicking on the tab and then re-doing the keyboard shortcut works. But clicking once on the page and then running the shortcut isn't enough. Strange.)
mib2berlin
@lucasd
Hi, may you can use double click on the tab to close it as a workaround.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin , also with a middle click works, I do so
Hi,
Same issue on a Rocky Linux box with Vivaldi 5.2.2623.41 (Stable channel) stable (64 bits)
I can not close any tabs, I need to restart Vivaldi...
It happens randomly but at least 1 ou 2 times a "hard day of work"
Regards
Nicolas
@mib2berlin said in Unable to Close tabs:
@lucasd
Hi, may you can use double click on the tab to close it as a workaround.
Good idea! Thanks for this. It works.
Same Problem Windows 11 Pro
Hi,
Continue here instead
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/721027