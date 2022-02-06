Is Vivaldi set to ask you when a website wants you location? Does it ask when you visit that site? You can click on the lock icon in the address bar to quickly access site settings for that site, and see whether you've enabled or blocked geolocation for any site. But most PCs don't have actual GPS, your location will be based on the relative intensity of nearby wi-fi signals (presuming your computer has wi-fi). If you have an old computer without wi-fi or have disabled it - or just live in an area where there's no wi-fi coverage, the website will then guess your location based on your IP address.

There is an extension to let you set your own geographic location, but if other browsers work you shouldn't need that. So just check your site settings.