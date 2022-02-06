GPS still not working
There are some sites (like banks) that needs gps services and it still doesn't work with vivaldi (sice almost a year that I had this problem). I have to use other browsers to access them.
Is Vivaldi set to ask you when a website wants you location? Does it ask when you visit that site? You can click on the lock icon in the address bar to quickly access site settings for that site, and see whether you've enabled or blocked geolocation for any site. But most PCs don't have actual GPS, your location will be based on the relative intensity of nearby wi-fi signals (presuming your computer has wi-fi). If you have an old computer without wi-fi or have disabled it - or just live in an area where there's no wi-fi coverage, the website will then guess your location based on your IP address.
There is an extension to let you set your own geographic location, but if other browsers work you shouldn't need that. So just check your site settings.
@sgunhouse I actually understand OP request. While is true most PC haven't a GPS (so no exact location ever) Vivaldi use
MLS (Mozilla Localization Service)[not anymore] which also wasn't very precise or an approximation based on Wi-Fi/IP. This don't seem to happen anymore and obviously precise localization from Google won't work in Vivaldi. Google maps, for example, don't try to guess my localization even when signed and with geo permission enabled but it just ask me "click on your position; I don't know that".> //edit: I've enabled the position on w10 settings and now I'm placed around 10 kilometers from home (which could be fine for most sites around there).
@MarciAmon (Possibly) Not bank sites URLs and more info on your device could help further.
Yes vivaldi always ask "the site wants to gps" and I always choose confirm, but doesn't work neither.
When that happens I have to use Edge, geo is working there but I want it to work with vivaldi
@marciamon Can you provide a non-bank site where it happens to test both with Edge and Vivaldi? (a bank is fine too as long don't imply the login). Also, try disabling the adblocker if you didn't already.
Google Maps on Edge is even less precise - as is placing me around 30 kilometers from the home (but could be fine, as is not my main browser, so it has less info on my location).
On Google Chrome I get the same location of Vivaldi. Around 10 kilometers. Strangely, it didn't try to fetch the home location from the google account (which is more precise).
An important question we forgot: has your device a real GPS inside? (for windows it may apply only for surface pc tablets and few others laptops)
@hadden89 You can check here:
https://browserleaks.com/geo
Geolocation does not work in Vivaldi, explanation here:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/geolocation/
"Currently, on Windows we use Windows’ geolocation service, but on macOS and Linux geolocation has been disabled."
For a Windows device without a GPS receiver it will only use IP to estimate user location based on ISP location data (which obviously will always be way off).
@pathduck But is fun that chrome and vivaldi are more precise than edge when for the OP seems to be opposite.
But who knows, there could be a privacy extension which mess the things in the middle.
However, Windows Geolocalization via ip|wifi sounds pretty satisfying here.
@hadden89 said in GPS still not working:
But is fun that chrome and vivaldi are more precise than edge when for the OP seems to be opposite.
If I triangulate the results from all browsers I've checked with, then maybe it would be a little closer to my real location
I was kind of surprised it works in Brave, maybe they have paid for Mozilla Location Services, I guess they have the money.
@pathduck I think the precision heavily depends on which is used most, and being Vivaldi my main browser while chrome the fallback one is pretty logical to analyze the results. Brave and Edge are both 30>km (but they are rarely used).
@hadden89 Mmh, I remember Tinder web version didn't worked as well haha (because it relies entirely in gps).
Maybe it has something to do with Windows gps? I'm currently using Windows 7, I have wifi receiver. I don't know if I have to active some windows gps service or something
@marciamon Seems that win7 may need an external sensor as it hasn't any IP geolocalization service which can be used from Vivaldi. Try to look here if something show (I fear no) or if this video helps. But you should wait for other w7 users around here to be sure.
I found an old piece of software to enable a kind of sensor on win7 but I can't ensure it will work as vivaldi actually don't support Google Localization Service.
DoctorG Ambassador
On my Windows 10 and 11 Vivaldi uses the location service of Windows which has toe be enabled and granted access for Vivaldi.
@doctorg I did some researches and it seems that windows 7 only have the Geolocalization API to be used from the apps/drivers/softwares but not yet the Geo-Via-IP/Wifi feature which came with win 8.x.
But yeah, I also had to enable it as a major update disabled this (for a security reason, which could be fine)
metafaniel
@Pathduck This was the last barrier that prevented me from fully migrating to Vivaldi and it has finally been surpassed, thanks to you!
I had to use Chrome from time to time to access my banking web app, and I haven't had enough luck to find something useful. I had disabled my Windows location service, and now that I enabled thanks to the Vivaldi Help article, this issue is now solved.
Thanks.